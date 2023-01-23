Control Your Partner’s Pleasure From Afar With These High-Tech Sex Toys Made For Long-Distance Couples

Scroll To See More Images

As someone who has previously been in my share of long-distance relationships, I know firsthand how taxing they can be on both parties. It becomes increasingly difficult to connect in the ways you’d like, including when it comes to getting physical; sometimes that area of the relationship ends up suffering far worse than you hoped. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, you may be pondering ways to make the day special from afar with your loved one, and I’m here to give you one ultra-spicy idea. Call me Cupid.

Lovense offers unique sex toys that were specifically designed with long-distance couples in mind—that said, even couples that live 10 minutes away from each other will find them fun. The brand focuses on high-tech software development to craft experiences for both solo and couple play. All of its sex toy offerings can be activated remotely through the Lovense Remote, which can be found for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Through this app, partners can connect with each other via video and audio calls or text chat while simultaneously controlling each other’s sex toys. That’s right—each partner can adjust the other’s vibration levels and even create their own custom patterns to get the other one off from miles away.

If you aren’t feeling creative on a given day, there is an already existing pattern library (with some options boasting over 200,000 downloads) full of sound activations, the opportunity to sync your toys with music and even a group control feature. What’s more, Lovense toys can also be connected with video games, adult streaming platforms and NSFW sites.

Here’s a little bit more of the nitty gritty on how these toys operate. Once the Max 2 (High-Tech Male Masturbator) is turned on and in use, the head of the women’s vibrator will begin rotating. The faster you move the Max 2 up and down, the faster the matching rabbit vibrator moves. Same goes for the other way around: When the vibrator is moved, the air pump in the Max 2 will start pumping air that mimics vaginal contractions. Per the brand, “the speed of your movements dictate the level of contractions and vibrations he feels.”

Whether you’re trying to shake up your and your partners sex life or are just on the hunt for unique V-Day plans, don’t hesitate to check out Lovense’s offerings. Each toy starts at $99, which for what you’re getting, isn’t half bad.

