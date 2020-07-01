Lovehoney’s 40% Off Sex Toys Sale Will Make Your Weekend *Far* More Exciting

Scroll To See More Images

Here’s the reality: Sex toys (at least the ones worth using over and over again) can be expensive. Most toys will run you between $50 and $100, which is likely fine if you’re planning on buying only one—but starts to add up if you want a few options for every occasion in your bedside drawer. Luckily, Lovehoney’s July 2020 sale is here to make sure everyone has a new toy (or two) in their possession this weekend. From classic wand vibrators to ultra-powerful clitoral stimulators, you can snag so many sex toys at up to 40% off right now. Staying inside all day never sounded so appealing.

Seriously, if there was ever a time to stock up on some erotic toys, now would be it. The brand is blessing everyone with up to 40% on best-selling sex toys, essentials (like often-needed but rarely-talked-about lube), bondage gear and even lingerie. In other words, Lovehoney has everything you could ever need for a sexy night in—at a fraction of the cost. We’re not saying that saving cash is kinky, but it’s definitely making spending time with these sexy treats very tempting.

While there are so many great toys available from this Lovehoney sale, we went ahead and rounded up a few must-haves. Whether you’re looking for a new go-to vibrator or just want to test out a few toys to see what you like, this sale is the perfect excuse to grab something new and spend all weekend trying it out. There’s no code needed, either, so go ahead and add all the sex toys below—and, frankly, all the other options on the Lovehoney site—to your cart. We’ll see you when the battery runs out.

1. Mini Wand Massager Vibrator

This pocket-sized wand massager and vibrator features seven different vibration patterns and 10 different intensity levels, so you can keep it low-key or really amp things up.

2. Hot Stuff Warming G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator

It’s getting hot in here—and it’s not just you. This warming rabbit vibrator actually heats up with two different temperature options. We’re sweating!

3. Mia 2 Clitoral Vibrator

This lipstick-shaped vibrator may look cute and dainty, but with six different speeds and five different patterns, you’re in for an intense ride.

4. Secret Sensations Remote Controlled Love Egg

Go hands free with this remote controlled love egg—complete with 10 different speeds and patterns. You can control it yourself, or let a partner choose what happens.

5. Classic Clitoral Stimulator

With eight different intensity levels—including a “whisper quiet” option—and two stimulation heads in different sizes, you won’t be able to put this clitoral stimulator down.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.