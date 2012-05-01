Most-Loved Products Of The Week

Hmm…we’re beginning to wonder if the entire SC Community is feeling a little a boy-crazy this week. After all, with all the masculine elements filling up the latest Most Loved List, one would have to assume the clothes don’t make the man — they make the women intent on snagging the latest fashions that appeal to her more sporty and relaxed side.
With shout outs to ASOS, Otte New York and more, it’s obvious where our members minds are: On sunny days spent playing at the park or relaxing at neighborhood cafe with a good book in hand and an iced coffee in another.
Check out their six picks and make sure to add yours to our Products page — hey, you may just end up being featured next week!
SC Community member JenniLee got tons of love for this ASOS sequined "Boy" top she posted.
This weekend, SC Facebook fans went crazy over this Otte New York fringe necklace. Will you be adding it to your love list too?
Need a leg up this spring? SC Community Member Morgan Wynn got us all giddy over this Out of Town Platform heel from Threadsence.com.
Would you wear these vintage-technicolor studded back frayed shorts? SC Community Member SamTrenk would -- and funny enough, they're already sold out!
There isn't a girl we know who doesn't wish she had a pair of Isabel Marant high top wedges. In fact, when we posted these (via SC Community Member BreeHolli) on our FB page over the weekend, the loved REALLY flowed and they landed on our homepage in a matter of minutes.
Crafty SC Community Member Jess Bolbach continues to win fashion fans with her handmade logo cufflinks.