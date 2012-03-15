StyleCaster
You Loved, We Listened: The Best Articles Of The Week

Jessica Rubin
by
We here at StyleCaster would like to thank all of our lovely readers for an amazing first week with our brand new homepage. We’ll admit, the amazing photos, products and articles that are constantly shared on the site can make it hard to get things done, but there’s nothing like exploring the inspirations of others to help your own creativity flow. With that in mind, we decided to take a look back at the past week and check out which of our own articles have been feeling the love (literally). In the slideshow above, we’ve got our six best articles from the past few days, as decided by you!

So click on through to check out what your fellow stylistas have been reading and responding to and chime in. Do you have something that you want to share with the StyleCaster community? Make sure you’re registered for StyleCaster and start uploading to participate in the style conversation!

We tapped five of our favorite bloggers to style some sick looks using an array of gorgeous pieces from Bloomingdale's.

Bold prints have taken over the StyleCaster homepage, which has us thinking that this is one of your favorite trends.

The Gossip Girl cast has graced the covers of all of our favorite magazines. Here's a slideshow of their best shoots, in our humble opinion.

Who doesn't want a chance to win two adorable pairs of Paige jeans? Enter now for your chance to get your denim on!

Jenna Lyons definitely has a trademark style. We break it down for you, right this way.

Two of our editors sat down with Luc Carl for a few drinks and a chat about his new book.

