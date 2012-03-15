You Loved, We Listened: The Best Articles Of The Week

We here at StyleCaster would like to thank all of our lovely readers for an amazing first week with our brand new homepage. We’ll admit, the amazing photos, products and articles that are constantly shared on the site can make it hard to get things done, but there’s nothing like exploring the inspirations of others to help your own creativity flow. With that in mind, we decided to take a look back at the past week and check out which of our own articles have been feeling the love (literally). In the slideshow above, we’ve got our six best articles from the past few days, as decided by you!

So click on through to check out what your fellow stylistas have been reading and responding to and chime in. Do you have something that you want to share with the StyleCaster community? Make sure you’re registered for StyleCaster and start uploading to participate in the style conversation!