Lovecat Model Zine Launch: Party Snaps

Last night, New York celebrated the launch of Lovecat, a brand new model fanzine that promises to deliver more shock and awe than other independent fashion mag rags you find hanging around at the corner newsstand.

Founded by Downtown darlings Prince Peter and Jacob Dekat, the debut Summer of Sex issue features one naughty Paz De La Huerta on the cover, with a photo shot by provocative photographer Ellen Von Unwerth. Inside the magazine are even more scantily clad femme fatales, as well as short surveys about each one of them. I’m sure the surveys were kept short and barely visible on purpose, as to not distract readers from the images that literally pour out sex straight.

Some of those same models were at last night’s shin dig held at the The Darby in the Meatpacking District. Other attendees included photographer Mick Rock and It-Girl Cory Kennedy as well as Lovecat founders Prince Peter and Jacob Dekat.

To see all the sexy stunners that made it out to The Darby last night, click through the photos in slideshow above!

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: @CLICKCLASH.