LOVE Ups Ante On Androgyny Issue

Fashion magazines are normally content to get attention in the most banal of ways: mainstream celebrity. There are few who go beyond the norm and get, wait, what’s the word? Creative.

Whereas W makes waves by putting a silver painted naked Kim Kardashian on the cover (much to her chagrin) and Vogue traffics in the Blake Livelys and Natalie Portmans of the world, LOVE books teenage bloggers and naked chicks, yes, but naked Beth Dittos.

Continuing a short but nonetheless legitimate legacy of out of the box thinking, the androgyny covers continue for #5 with Givenchy transgendered girl of the moment, Lea T. Following the Biebs and Kate Moss making out with Lea T., we have Lea standing alone, boobs out, hair flowing, looking good, above the message, “This is Hardcore.”

I used to think androgyny meant Annie Lennox i.e. girls that dress like boys, but now I know it means boys who look like girls and are probably prettier than me. Thanks, LOVE.

Photo: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott