Ciara and Justin Timberlake make quite the steamy duo.

Ciara talked with WWD about her experiences working with the pop star. See the video on their site. And, we don’t want to spoil it for you, but yes, it is as great as you’d imagine.

Timberlake also recently told Oprah that the true leading lady in his life, Jessica Biel, is the muse for his line William Rast. Can you see it?