LOVE Releases 3rd Cover with Chloe, We Know the 4th!

The third of five covers for the 6th issue of LOVE Magazine, all shot by Mert and Marcus, was released today via models.com and it features another young, barefaced one, Chloe Moretz (who was awesome in 500 Days of Summer). Chloe’s cover comes on the heels of the lovely Elle Fanning’s and Nyasha Matonhodze’s.

Chloe also looks morose, slightly Victorian and completely beautiful for the Super Natural issue, with tears sliding down her face. The issue hits newsstands next week, so presumably, we’d have to wait to find out which other girls received the honor…if it weren’t for that lovely social media site, Twitter.

Derek Blasberg just tweeted, “Dinner with @DreeLoveChild & Katie @TheLoveMagazine. She dished on the three covers (Chloe, Elle & Haillee), but won’t name the other five!” The adorable face of Miu Miu, Hailee Steinfeld it is. So, who’s lucky number 5? Any guesses?