Love Quiz: Who’s Your Celebrity Match?

You may have the ideal boy in your mind but if you were to happen across the celebrity of your dreams, would you click? Take the quiz below to find out who your celebrity boyfriend would be!

1. Your dream first date is:

a. A quiet dinner in an old Italian restaurant in a very dark corner.

b. A candlelit picnic dinner on your date’s roof complete with wine and fireworks (both literal and figurative).

c. A concert where you dance till you’re sore.

2. You broke up with your last boyfriend because…

a. You got bored of him as he was always too available.

b. He forgot your “First Kiss Anniversary.”

c. He never got your humor.

3. Your dream boy’s fashion style is

a. A fine tailored suit.

b. A rumpled button down and wrinkled khakis.

c. T-shirt and jeans. Clean and simple.

4. What is your biggest “deal breaker?”

a. A guy who is clingy.

b. A guy who is not chivalrous.

c. A guy who can’t laugh at himself.

5. What is your favorite feature?

a. Your eyes.

b. Your arms.

c. Your smile.

6. It’s your anniversary and your dream date…

a. Whisks you away to a remote bed and breakfast where there are neither people nor cell service.

b. Recreates, to a T, your first date and then presents you with a delicate necklace.

c. Brings you to a modest dinner and a movie. You were never one for much fluff.

7. What is your alcoholic drink of choice?

a. A dirty martini with two olives.

b. A glass of room temperature Cabernet Sauvignon.

c. A cool beer.

Mostly A’s Christian Bale

You like a little bit of a challenge in nabbing a guy and his attention. Your ideal celebrity match is Christian Bale. Allusive, mysterious and brooding, Bale is the perfect amount of aloof to keep you interested and on your toes. Also, who knew he had an accent!?

Mostly B’s Ryan Gosling

You consider yourself A+ material so why wouldn’t your guy also be Mr. Perfect? Your ideal celebrity match is Ryan Gosling. The epitome of a romantic, Ryan Gosling is charming, earnest and sweet– just the right prince!

Mostly C’s Jason Segel

You don’t need lavish romantic antics to feel appreciated; you just want a guy whose company you enjoy and can laugh with. Jason Segal is your celebrity match for his down to earth comedy and goofy demeanor.