Want: “I Still Love NY” T-Shirts to Benefit Hurricane Sandy Relief

What: This dip-dyed T-shirt that supports a seriously good cause.

Why: While New York and New Jersey are doing its best to heal after the devastation of Hurricane Sandy, hordes of fashion brands, retailers, and designers are doing their part to help those who were hit the hardest. Artist Sebastian Errazuriz is among those looking to do something for the cause, and designed one of the best pieces we’ve seen thus far to support Sandy relief: this “I Still Love NY” T-shirt. Best of all, 100% of the proceeds go to various Sandy relief programs.

How: Wear it with pride—tucked into high-waisted jeans or with a leather skirt. Now, you can look and feel good.

“I Still Love NY” T-Shirts, $40, at Grey Area (100% of proceeds will go to Hurricane Sandy relief programs. Please expect about a two week lead time for orders.)