Love Lindsay Lohan’s Arraignment Dress? Too Bad, It Sold Out

Lindsay Lohan may not be at at New York Fashion Week but she is representing anyway. The tight, white $575 Kimberly Ovitz dress that she wore to her arraignment yesterday has sold out according to Ovitz’s PR via NY Daily News which is amazing. I mean, the dress was totally inappropriate for court, but it’s still cool and Linds prob hangs out there so much she figured she’d just get dressed for clubbin’ early and the judge wouldn’t mind.



I also love that Ovitz publicized it because it’s pretty hilarious and regardless of Lindsay getting a bit haggard at her young age, she still somehow has a hot bod, and, apparently has the “star power” to sell clothes. At least it’s more fun than that way boring navy dress everyone died for on Kate Middleton.

Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images