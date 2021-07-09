‘Love Island’ Has a New Water Bottle—Here’s Where to Get It to Look Just Like an Islander

If you’re a fan of Love Island, you know about the Love Island water bottle, a.k.a. the only reusable bottle we plan to drink out of from now on.

The Love Island water bottle—a long, cylindrical see-through plastic bottle with the contestant’s name written on the side in orange, blue or pink Love Island cursive font—made its debut on season 1 of Love Island UK in 2015. Since then, dozens of Love Island contestants across the world have drank out of identical models of the Love Island water bottle, which features a twist-on top, a removable fruit-infuser, a finger loop and an “LI” stamp on the base for Love Island.

For the most part, the Love Island water bottle looked the same from season to season until 2021 when season 7 returned with a brand new Love Island water bottle. The new version of the bottle featured the same cylindrical shape and islander name on the side in the signature Love Island cursive front. What’s different is that, instead of plastic, the bottle is made of double-walled stainless steel, which means that it’s suitable for both hot and cold drinks. The bottle, which is slimmer than the previous version, also comes in a white matte finish instead of the usual clear. Other features include a twist-on top with a flip straw lid for cold drinks and hook carabiner for hot beverages.

Where to buy the Love Island water bottle

There are many versions of the Love Island water bottle on the internet, but if you want to support small businesses, Etsy has some of the most affordable and authentic models. Ahead is where to buy the old and new Love Island water bottle.

This Etsy Love Island water bottle looks identical to the one islanders drink from on the show. The handmade plastic bottle fills 25 fluid ounces of liquid and comes with the same features as the real Love Island water bottle: a twist-on top, a finger loop, a drinking pipe and a removable fruit infuser to add flavor to your water. But the best part of the bottle is that fans can customize it with their name in the same Love Island font on the show. Along with the usual Love Island blue, pink and orange, this bottle also offers 29 more colors, including red, yellow and teal, as well as special shades like metallic rose gold, rainbow and glitter Tiffany blue.

For a bottle more similar to the new Love Island water bottle, try this Etsy version. Though not exact, this Etsy Love Island water bottle, which is inspired by the new white metal version, is handmade with metal and plastic. Fans can also customize the bottle with their name in the signature Love Island cursive font in colors like pink and blue. Compared to other Love Island water bottles on the market, the font for this bottle is sublimation, which means that it will be printed onto the material and not peel off.

Love Island UK is available to stream on the ITV Hub and Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.