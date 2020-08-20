The ‘Love Island’ Season 2 Cast Is Here—& Summer Just Got Hotter

We got a text! The Love Island season 2 cast was announced on Monday, August 17, and we can’t wait for another season of hot islanders. But before we reveal the islanders who will look for love on the second season of Love Island USA, let’s explain how the show works for those who are new to the franchise. (Welcome!)

Love Island premiered in the United Kingdom in 2015. Since then, the franchise has spinoffs in four different countries: Australia, Germany, Sweden and the United States. Love Island USA premiered in August 2018 and was filmed at a villa in Fiji. Like other Love Island seasons, the contestants were cut off from the real world and were under 24/7 video surveillance as they looked for love. Every few days, there’s a recoupling, where any islander who’s not in a couple is dumped from the island. Every few days, new islanders are also introduced, which creates oh-so juicy drama among the contestants. In the end, the public votes for their favorite couple, and that couple wins $100,000. Now that we have the basics out of the way, let’s dive into who the Love Island USA season 2 cast is—and how this season will film, given, well, you know.

When will Love Island USA season 2 premiere and air?

Love Island USA season 2 will premiere on Sunday, August 24, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will air each night at 9 p.m., including a two-hour special on Saturdays, which includes the best moments of the week, never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews.

Where is Love Island USA season 2 filmed?

Due to the current health crisis, the second season of the American version of Love Island will be filmed at Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell, in Las Vegas. (The first season was filmed at a villa in Fiji).

“As the health and safety of everyone involved in Love Island is the highest priority, ITV will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19,” CBS said in a statement in August. “All Las Vegas staff and crew working on the production and all cast participating will be within quarantined ‘bubbles’ where they will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, and the cast will be tested prior to their participation. They will also all be regularly tested throughout the season, as well as screened daily for symptoms.”

Executive producer Ben Thursby-Palmer also told the “Watch With Us” podcast in August that season 2 will include a second villa, which will be Love Island USA’s first Casa Amor. “There are lots of twists and turns this year. About halfway through, it will be revealed that there’s a second villa. There’ll be a bunch of new girls and new guys coming into the mix,” he said. “It’s sort of done to put temptation in the way. You’ll have couples that are actually really happy together, and now, it’s like, will they survive this next episode in their journey? That’s what happens in real life!”

Who is the Love Island USA season 2 host and narrator?

Model Arielle Vandenberg will host the second season of Love Island USA, while comedian Matthew Hoffman will narrate it. Both Vandenberg and Hoffman hosted and narrated the first season in 2019.

Who’s in the Love Island USA season 2 cast?

Below is the cast for Love Island USA season 2.

Kaitlynn Anderson

Age: 27

Career: Promotions

Location: Lapeer, Michigan

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Enjoys: “Bad food, dogs, festivals, Pilates, cooking and adventure!”

Mackenzie Dipman

Age: 24

Career: Student

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Celebrity Crush: Matthew McConaughey

Tre Forte

Age: 25

Career: Personal Trainer

Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Celebrity Crush: Rihanna

James McCool

Age: 27

Career: Personal Trainer

Location: Winchester, Virginia

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Ideal Romantic Partner Traits: Funny, likes to laugh and doesn’t take life too seriously.

Johnny Middlebrooks

Age: 22

Career: Student

Location: Chesapeake, Virginia

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Relationship Role Models: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Justine Ndiba

Age: 27

Career: Billing Coordinator /GoGo dancer

Location: Rockaway, New Jersey

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Ideal Romantic Partner Traits: Tall, as she spends 80% of her time in heels. They must also be humble and respectful.

Carrington Rodriguez

Age 22

Career: Sales Manager

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Hypothetical Dating Profile: “If dating was a sport, I have been a free agent for a while. Dare to get to know me and you will see I am smart, genuine, nice, and sexy at the right times.”

Connor Trott

Age: 23

Career: Auditor

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Hypothetical Dating Profile: Brainy, loves to sing karaoke, and has been working on his dance moves in quarantine.

Moira Tumas

Age: 28

Career: Shopping Channel Model

Location: Brielle, New Jersey

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Celebrity Crushes: Paul Rudd and Liam Hemsworth

Cely Vazquez

Age: 24

Career: Legal Secretary

Location: Sacramento, California

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

She was captain of her high school cheerleading team, is fluent in Spanish, loves to sing and play guitar.

Jeremiah White

Age: 22

Career: Store Sales Associate

Location: De Kalb, Mississippi

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Hypothetical Dating Profile: A self-proclaimed flirt who grew up on a farm and wants to show that special someone his southern hospitality.

How to stream Love Island USA season 2

Below are ways to stream Love Island USA season 2, including some free options.

CBS All Access: Sign into your CBS All Access account and stream Love Island. (CBS All Access offers a one-month free trial and costs $5.99 a month.)

Hulu+ Live TV: Sign into your Hulu+ Live TV account and scroll to CBS (Hulu+ Live TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $54.99 a month.)

Sling TV: Sign into your Sling TV account and scroll to CBS. (Sling TV offers a seven-day free trial, and costs start at $20 a month.)

YouTube TV: Sign into your YouTube TV account and scroll to CBS. (YouTube TV offers a five-day free trial and costs $49.99 a month.)

Fubo TV: Sign into your Fubo TV account and scroll to CBS. (Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $44.99 a month.)

AT&T TV Now: Sign into your AT&T TV Now account and scroll to CBS. (AT&T TV Now offers a seven-day free trial, and costs start at $55 a month.)

Philo TV: Sign into your Philo TV account and scroll to CBS. (Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial, and costs $20 a month.)

