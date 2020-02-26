You Can Find Out Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Couples Are Still Together in Netflix’s Reunion Special

Maybe The Bachelor‘s not your thing, or maybe you just can’t get enough of romantic reality TV. Either way, you’ve binged the heck out of Netflix’s new series and now you’re wondering if there’s ever going to be a Love Is Blind “who’s still together” reunion. Because let’s be real—what happens at the end of the long-awaited season finale is not going to be the final conclusion for the contestants’ relationships. This is exactly why Netflix is giving us a reunion special—answering all of our burning questions about whether or not, say, Barnett and Amber’s passion actually wears off.

Netflix announced the special on Wednesday, Feb. 26 just ahead of the season finale on Thursday, Feb. 27. But the kicker is that it’s not going to air on the streaming platform—instead, anyone will be able to access the follow-up episode on YouTube.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are expected to return for the special, and will dish all the details about which couples stayed together after the filming of Love Is Blind, and who broke things off for good (ahem, not Jessica and Mark).

After all, let’s keep in mind that the events on Love Is Blind took place some time ago—meaning it’s totally possible that things are not the same now as they were then. The show first reportedly started filming in October 2018, and given the 30-day structure of the series, we know that the forthcoming wedding finale was filmed on Nov. 15, 2018. So we’re talking about a year and half ago; that’s plenty of time to settle into the newlywed glow, break things off in divorce, or anything in between.

For a show where you plan to fall in love and marry a faceless voice behind a wall, we wouldn’t be surprised if we see things broken off between many of the couples. But we’re rooting for Lauren and Cameron, big time.

Netflix’s Love Is Blind reunion special will air on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Thursday, March 5, 2020.