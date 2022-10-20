The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Cast Includes a Ballet Dancer & a Wildlife Photographer—Meet All the Contestants

Scroll To See More Images

Is love truly blind? If there’s anyone who knows the answer, it’s the Love Is Blind season 3 cast and contestants, which include a ballet dancer, a wildlife photographer and more singles looking for love without even seeing their partners first.

Love Is Blind, which first premiered on Netflix in February 2020, follows around 30 men and women over the course of a couple weeks as they speed-date in “Pods,” where they can talk to each other but not see each other. During the 10 days, the couples can decide if they want to get engaged—still sight unseen. After the proposal, the couples meet face-to-face for the first time and go on vacation at a resort in Mexico, where they learn more about each other and meet the other couples. After the trip, the couples, who all live in the same city, return to the real world and move into an apartment together as they meet each other’s families and friends and prepare for their weddings. At the altar on their wedding days, the couples must decide whether to marry or breakup as they answer the age-old question of if love can be truly blind.

Since the premiere of Love Is Blind, the show has become one of Netflix’s highest-rated series, with more than 30 million views in its first two months. “Across the world, everybody feels the same way: Everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside. It doesn’t matter where you live, what you look like, how old you are, what your background is, which class you know, or social structure you feel like you’re a part of, everyone wants to be loved for who they are,” creator Chris Coelen told Variety in 2020. “In today’s society we’ve got all these ways to find love through dating apps and technology. Those things sort of counterintuitively have made people feel disposable. They’ve made people feel like it’s all surface level. It does the opposite thing it was supposed to do. So we thought, what if we took everybody’s devices away, how could we get them to focus on connecting with other people?”

Coelen also told Variety about how the connections on Love Is Blind were based on choice, which is why the relationships were that much stronger. “It was incredibly scary because nobody had to do anything, versus a show like we do Married at First Sight, you sign up and you know, you’re getting married to a stranger. Here, nobody had to do anything. It was if you find someone, if you choose. Which is so scary. They don’t have to go through with the wedding ceremony,” he said. “But assuming they found someone, could that love overcome any judgment in the real world? That’s an incredibly fascinating question. And that’s what we set out to try to examine.”

But back to the Love Is Blind season 3 cast. So…who’s in the Love Is Blind season 3 cast and which contestants end up together after The Pods? Read on for what we know about the Love Is Blind season 3 cast, their jobs and the quote they told producers that describes their love life.

Who’s in the Love Is Blind season 3 cast?

Meet the women in the Love Is Blind season 3 cast

Alexa Alfia

Age: 27

Job: Insurance Agency Owner

Quote: “The celebrity couple I’d model my relationship after is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.”

Alexia Alfia is a 27-year-old from Dallas, Texas. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as an “Insurance Agency Owner.” Her Instagram handle is @alexaalfia. According to her Linkedin, she’s an agency owner at Allstate in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, where she’s worked at since 2017. She graduated from Tel Aviv University in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies.

Colleen Reed

Age: 26

Job: Ballet Dancer & Digital PR Strategist

Quote: “I’m a firm believer that you will get an instant feeling when meeting ‘the one’ and I haven’t felt that yet.”

Colleen Reed is a 26-year-old from Dallas, Texas. She’s originally from Pennsylvania. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Ballet Dancer” and “Digital PR Strategist.” Her Instagram handle is @jellybean.colleen. According to her Linkedin, Colleen works as a Senior Digital PR Stratgist at Fractl, an advertising agency, where she’s worked since 2019. She’s also a dancer with Ballet North Texas. Before that, she worked at companies like the Oklahoma International Dance Festival, Dunham and Jones Law Office, Ballet Frontier and Discover Oklahoma. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 with a bachelor’s of arts in public relations and a bachelor of fine arts in ballet performance. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority and performed with the Oklahoma Festival Ballet and Contemporary Dance Oklahoma.

“Public Relations and Marketing professional with 2+ plus years of experience in social media management, branding, and content marketing. Possess a B.A. in Public Relations and B.F.A. in Ballet Performance. Excellent communication, project management, and organization skills while instituting creativity. Experience in developing strategies in order for strong brand presence,” her Linkedin bio reads.

Nancy Rodriguez

Age: 32

Job: Real Estate Investor

Quote: “My biggest pet peeve is guys who are rude to customer service employees.”

Nancy Rodriguez is a 32-year-old from Dallas, Texas. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Real Estate Investor.” Her Instagram handle is @thenancyrodriguez. She graduated from Temple High School in Temple, Texas in 2008, where she performed as the school mascot. “For her to tell me she’s going to get married in the next 30 days. It was like okay don’t pass out, don’t pass out,” her mother, Erendira Diaz told KWTX News 10 in October 2022. Her mother continued, “I couldn’t believe it because she told me she didn’t believe in marriage. So for her, doing it I was like okay baby I’m not going to say much, but I’m here to support you.”

Raven Ross

Age: 29

Job: Pilates Instructor

Quote: “I’ve never given myself the time to really get to know someone before jumping into things.”

Raven Ross is a 29-year-old from Dallas, Texas. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Pilates Instructor.” Her Instagram handle is @pilatesbodyraven. According to her Linkedin, she’s a certified pilates instructor in classic pilates. She works as a Pilates Master Trainer for Club Pilates, as well as a barre instructor and a TriggerPoint foam rolling specialist. She also posts weekly workouts on her YouTube channel PilatesBodyRaven.

Zanab Jaffrey

Age: 32

Job: Realtor

Quote: “I am looking for someone who’s loyal, supportive and all in.”

Zanab Jaffrey is a 32-year-old from Dallas, Texas. She’s originally from London. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Realtor.” Her Instagram handle is @zanabjaffrey. “ZEN-ub” | Zae 🇬🇧🇵🇰 Chosen. Realtor. Globetrotter,” her Instagram bio reads. According to her Linkedin, Zanab works as a Realtor at Ebby Halliday Realtors, where she’s worked since December 2020. She also works as a Flight Attendant at American Airlines in the Dallas/Wort Worth area. Before that, she worked as an Instructor at Spenga, a Spin Instructor at LA Fitness, and a Business Media Sales Specialist at MultiView. She graduated Cum Laude from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2014 with a bachelor’s of arts in public relations and image management. She also earned an associate’s of arts degree in general studies from Tarrant County College, where she was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Amanda Peterson

Age: 31

Job: Stylist

Quote: “I am terrible at communicating so I need to know expectations in a relationship.”

Amanda Peterson is a 31-year-old from Texas. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Stylist.” Her Instagram handle is @a_j_peterson. She also runs a hair Instagram under the handle @50shadesof_beige, where she posts about beauty, cosmetics and personal care. According to her Instagram bio, she’s a master colorist with a specialty in extensions.

Ashley Randermann

Age: 29

Job: Chiropractor

Quote: “I have a big heart and I know I deserve the same.”

Ashley Randermann is a 29-year-old from Texas. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Chiropractor.” Her Instagram handle is @dr.rander. According to Linkedin, Ashley is an Adjunct Clinic Doctor at Parker University, where she’s worked since November 2021. Before that, she worked as a Chiropractor at Living Well Adjusted, a Chiropractor at Uprise Chiropractic and a Chiropractic Intern at Parker College of Chiropractic. She graduated from Parker University in 2019 with a master’s of science in neuroscience and a doctor’s of chiropractic. She also graduated from Texas A&M University in 2015 with a bachelor’s of science. She was a member of the Eta Sigma Gamma Honor Society and the Sigma Phi Lambda sorority. According to her Instagram bio, Ashley is also an equestrian and runs the health and wellness Instagram account @livingwelladjusted.

Brannigan Maxwell

Age: 35

Job: Critical Care Nurse

Quote: “I know my worth and what I deserve. I will not and shouldn’t settle for less.”

Brannigan Maxwell is a 35-year-old from Dallas, Texas. She’s originally from California. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Critical Care Nurse.” Her Instagram handle @branni_boom1913. According to her Linkedin, Brannigan’s most recent job was as a Patient Safety Officer & Clinical Risk Manager at Baylor Scott and White Health, where she worked at from 2020 to 2021. Before that, she worked at companies like Texas Health Resources, Parkland Hospital and Cross Country Healthcare. She graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2013 with a master’s degree in health care administration. She also graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a bachelor’s degree in registered nursing. According to her Instagram bio, she works as a critical care nurse and a travel RN.

“Unicorn in Real Life 🦄 Living Life with No Regrets,” her Instagram bio reads.

Charita Scott

Age: 35

Job: Makeup Artist

Quote: “I have been attracting men who are emotionally unavailable.”

Charita Scott is a 35-year-old from Dallas, Texas. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Makeup Artist.” Her Instagram handle is @thecharnicole. According to her Instagram bio, she’s a self-taught professional makeup artist.

“TheCharNicole is a makeup artist based out of Dallas, Texas who specializes in special events, photo shoots, and weddings. At a very young age TheCharNicole fell in love with all elements of art. From fine art, to performance art, to, of course, makeup, she has always been a huge art enthusiast,” her website’s about page reads. “2013 is when TheCharNicole began to do makeup professionally starting with photo shoots. Within only a few months of beginning her professional makeup career, she then branched off into doing weddings and special events across Texas.”

Her about page continues, “Although self-taught, TheCharNicole has taken numerous steps in order to maximize and retain her knowledge in makeup artistry, such as attending makeup classes taught by the who’s who in the celebrity and film makeup industry. She is also dedicated to keeping up with the latest beauty and makeup trends and products to ensure that her clients are rocking the latest looks and using top of the line products.”

Chelsey Jordan

Age: 27

Job: Customer Success Manager

Quote: “I believe in going after what I want in life and if that means finding love in a box, then I’m willing to do it!”

Chelsey Jordan is a 27-year-old from Chicago, Illinois. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Customer Success Manager.” Her Instagram handle is @chelly_lately.

Jessica “Jess” Gumbert

Age: 30

Job: Senior Event Producer

Quote: “If someone doesn’t know what they want or doesn’t voice their intentions, it drives me crazy.”

Jessica Gumbert is a 30-year-old from Chicago, Illinois. She previously lived in Texas, South Carolina, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Tennessee and California. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Senior Event Producer.” Her Instagram handle is @random_life_of_jess. According to her Linkedin, she works as a Senior event Producer at Number Project in Chicago, where she’s worked at since September 2022. Before that, she worked as a Culture and Engagement Ambassador in Dallas, Texas, where she worked since 2019. She also worked at companies like Meals by Jess, Target and Eleven Events. She graduated with Cum Laude Honors from Minnesota state University, Mankato, in 2015 with a bachelor’s of science in business administration.

Kalekia Adams

Age: 31

Job: ICU Nurse Practitioner

Quote: “I might still be single because I invest in guys who are undeserving and overlook red flags.”

Kalekia Adams is a 31-year-old from Dallas, Texas. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as an “ICU Nurse Practitioner.” Her Instagram handle is @kaleek1908. According to her Linkedin, she works as a Nurse Practitioner at Dallas Pulmonary and Critical Care PA, where she’s worked at since June 2021. Before that, she worked at companies like Methodist Health Systems, Children’s Health, FlexCare Medical Staffing and Texas Health Resources. She graduated from the University of Arizona College of Nursing in 2020 with a doctor of nursing practice in adult gerontology and acute care nursing. She also graduated from Texas Christian University in 2014 with a bachelor’s of science in registered nursing.

Kimberlee “Kim” Clarke

Age: 30

Job: Teacher & Coach

Quote: “I believe I can build a lasting love, rather than another superficial relationship.”

Kimberlee Clarke is a 30-year-old from Texas. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Teacher” and a “Coach.” Her Instagram handle is @thekimepidemic2. “Same girl, same name, just a new gram, playing the same game,” her Instagram bio reads. According to her Linkedin, Kimberlee worked at Pacific Union College from 2012 to 2015 as an Exercise Science Department Secretary. Before that, she worked as a Promotions Representative at Salem Communications. She graduated from Dallas Baptist University with a master’s degree in sports management in 2017. She also graduated from Pacific Union College with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and exercise science in 2015. “Driven professional with over four years of cumulated leadership and management experience starting from a bottom position and working upwards. Very proficient in working groups or teams. Highly developed communication skills for use with peers or clients of all backgrounds. Very organized and detail oriented,” her Linkedin bio reads.

Loren Langenbeck

Age: 36

Job: Medical Device Rep

Quote: “The key to my heart is adventure…and pancakes.”

Loren Langenbeck is a 36-year-old from Dallas, Texas. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Medical Device Rep.” Her Instagram handle is @lorenlangenbeck. According to her Linkedin, she works in Medical Sales at Medtronic Spine and Biologics, where she’s worked since 2012. Before that, she worked as a Practice Representative at Vein Centers of Texas. She graduated from Louisiana State University in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree.

Valerie Truong

Age: 35

Job: Dermatologist

Quote: “My biggest pet peeve is lack of accountability.”

Valerie Truong is a 35-year-old from Dallas, Texas. She listed her job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Dermatologist.” Her Instagram handle is @valerietruong. “This being human is a guesthouse. Every morning a new arrival,” her Instagram bio reads. According to her Linkedin, Valerie works as a Staff Physician at US Dermatology Partners, where she’s worked since 2019. Before that, she worked at the Atlanta Dermatologic Surgery Consultants, Emory Healthcare, Department of Dermatology at the University of Oklahoma, and Scripps Mercy Hospital. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry in 2009. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in 2013 with a doctor of medicine. She also completed a fellowship in Dermatologic Oncology and Micrographic Surgery at Emory University School of Medicine in 2018. Valerie is also a member of the band LemonTech and has a music Instagram under the handle @val.sounds.

Meet the men in the Love Is Blind season 3 cast

Bartise Bowden

Age: 27

Job: Senior Analyst

Quote: “My grandma and mom say I just haven’t met a girl as cool as them, but my friends say I’m too picky.”

Bartise Bowden is a 27-year-old from Dallas, Texas. He listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Senior Analyst.” His Instagram handle is @bartiseb. “Little bit of fitness, lots of fun,” his Instagram bio reads. According to his Linkedin, Bartise works as a Senior Analyst at VMG Health, where she’s worked since January 2021. Before that, she worked as a Senior Associate and Audit Associate at KPMG and an Accounting Tutor at Naveen Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas at Dallas. He graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He also graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas in 2018 with a master of science in accounting.

Brennon Lemieux

Age: 32

Job: Water Treatment Engineer

Quote: “I have a strong personality that is very honest and I speak my mind.”

Brennon Lemieux is a 32-year-old from Dallas, Texas. He listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Water Treatment Engineer.” His Instagram handle is @brennonlemieux. According to his Linkedin, he works as an Account Sales Representative at Advantage Water Engineering, where he’s worked since August 2018. Before that, he worked as a Lab Tech at Aerotek, an Electrician at C&E Electrical Inc. and a Pharmacy Technician Trainee at CVS Pharmacy. He graduated from the University of North Texas in 2016 with a bachelor’s of science in chemistry. He also graduated from the Midwestern State University with a bachelor of applied science in chemistry. He also completed an Air Force Academy Prep Course in chemistry at the New Mexico Military Institute in 2009.

Cole Barnett

Age: 27

Job: Realtor

Quote: “I want someone who appreciates me being crazy and weird, not someone who wants to tone it down.”

Cole is a 27-year-old from Fort Worth, Texas. He listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Realtor.” His Instagram handle is @colebrennanbarnett. “Fort Worth📍 Real Estate🏠 Outdoorsman🎣” his Instagram bio reads. According to his Linkedin, Cole is the owner of Bdellium Real Estate, which he launched in August 2019. He also works as an Acquisition Manager at JZ Home Buyer, where he’s worked since May 2020. He graduated from The King’s University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in General Christian Studies. Cole also posts vlogs on his YouTube channel, Cole Barnett, including a video of hm on the way to film Love Is Blind for the first time.

Matt Bolton

Age: 38

Job: Private Charter Sales Executive

Quote: “I want someone to break down my walls and allow me to open back up.”

Matt Bolton is a 38-year-old from Dallas, Texas. He listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Private Charter Sales Executive.” His Instagram handle is @matt_bolton24. According to his Linkedin, Matt works as a Charter Sales Executive at Leviate Air Group, where he’s worked since September 2022. Before that, he was the Vice President of LFC Industries from 2018 to 2022 and a Shop Manager from Universal Machining Industries from 2015 to 2017. He graduated from Texas State Technical College in 2015 with a degree in mechanical engineering, mechanical technology and technician skills.

Sikiru “SK” Alagbada

Age: 34

Job: Data Engineer

Quote: “I wouldn’t model my relationship off of anyone because I believe it will be uniquely mine.”

Sikiru “SK” Alagbada is a 34-year-old from San Francisco, California. He previously lived in Dallas and Austin, Texas. His Instagram handle is @sk4ever2. “Polymath | Berkeley MBA | Naijaboy 🇳🇬 Culture | Tech | Lifestyle,” his Instagram bio reads. According to his Linkedin, SK is the co-chair of the University of California’s Startup Accelerator in Berkeley, California. “UC LAUNCH is University of California’s leading accelerator program that guides startups from prototype to pitch. Since 1999, our program has helped transform early-stage startups into fundable companies. Over the past five years, our alumni have raised over $125 million, topped the Forbes 30 under 30, and 9 startups have gone on to Y Combinator,” his job description reads. Before that, he worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co., General Motors, CGI and Egencia. He graduated from Baylor University with a bachelor’s of science in 2014 where he was a member of Model United Nations and the African Students Association. He also graduated from the University of Ibadan with a degree in physical sciences in 2007. He’s also set to graduate from the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business with a master of business administration in May 2023.

Andrew Liu

Age: 30

Job: Director of Operations

Quote: “The key to my heart is constant struggles.”

Andrew Liu is a 30-year-old from Austin, Texas. He listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Director of Operations.” His Instagram handle is @a.curious.ape, where he posts wildlife photography. “Wildlife photographer 🦁 & urban explorer 🏗,” his Instagram bio reads. Andrew also posts his photography on his website, acuriousape.com. According to his Linkedin, Andrew works as a Director of Operations at aifleet, where he’s worked since May 2022. Before that, he worked at EBay, Kearney and Deloitte Consulting. He graduated from Texas McCombs School of Business in 2014 with a bachelor’s of business administration in Management Information Systems. He was also a member of the Delta Sigma Pi fraternity. He also graduated from the University of Texas Austin’s Cockrell School of Engineering in 2014 with a bachelor’s of science in electrical and computer engineering in 2014.

Anthony LaScalea

Age: 33

Job: Attorney

Quote: “My usual type is easy to get along with, the life of the party, down-to-do-anything personality.”

Anthony LaScalea is a 33-year-old from Dallas, Texas. He listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as an “Attorney.” His Instagram handle is @lascalea. According to his Linkedin, he works as a Senior Associate Attorney at Fee, Smith & Sharp LLP, where he’s worked at since 2018. Before that, he worked at Carpenter & Schumacer, P.C, the University of Oklahoma Athletics Compliance Office, the City of Atlanta Department of Law and The Brinkmann Corporation. He graduated from Auburn University Herbert College of Business in 2010 with a bachelor’s of science in business administration with a minor in political science. He also graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 2014 and the Southern Methodist University with a master’s of fine arts in creative writing in 2022.

Dakota Easley

Age: 29

Job: Aerospace Engineer

Quote: “I’m looking for someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously.”

Dakota Easley is a 29-year-old from Dallas, Texas. He listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as an “Aerospace Engineer.” His Instagram handle is @dakotaeasley. According to his Linkedin, he works as a Senior Consultant at Two Roads Consulting, where he’s worked at since September 2022. He is also the founder of Invicta Luxus LLC, which he launched in March 2022. Before that, he worked at Bell Flight as an Engineering Specialist. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 2016 with a bachelor’s of science in aerospace and aeronautical engineering. He’s also set to graduate from Texas McCombs School of Business with a master’s of business in 2023.

Dale Dalida

Age: 32

Job: Cybersecurity Student

Quote: “The hallmark of a good relationship is 3am conversations.”

Dale Dalida is a 32-year-old from Texas. He listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Cybersecurity Student.” His Instagram handle is @I_am_dale89. According to his Instagram bio, Dale is also a U.S. Navy veteran. “Hi 👋🏽 I’m Dale 😃 Mobile Gamer 🎮 Fitness Enthusiast 🏋️‍♂️🏌🏽🏊🏽🧗🚵‍♂️🏄🏽‍♂️ Cybersecurity 👨‍🎓 💻 Navy Veteran (Corpsman)⚓️⛴ 🎖” his Instagram bio reads.

DaVonte Black

Age: 29

Job: Fitness Development Coach

Quote: “If I have a specific type it’s women I can identify as bold, strong, independent, fitness-loving and intellectual.”

DaVonte Black is a 29-year-old from Plano, Texas. He listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Fitness Development Coach.” His Instagram handle is @black_sparrow23. “Believe in yourself. You are your biggest critic & supporter,” his Instagram bio reads. According to his Instagram bio, DaVonte works as a Certified Fitness Coach at SMTF Dallas and runs the fitness Instagram account @db_purestrength. According to his Linkedin, he graduated from the University of Mary, Hardin Baylor in 2016 with a bachelor’s of arts in design and visual communications. He also worked as a freelance graphic designer.

Julian Torres

Age: 34

Job: Managing Director of Operations

Quote: “I love women with a magnetic personality, not because they seek attention, but rather because they’re naturally charming and nice.”

Julian Torres is a 34-year-old from Dallas, Texas. He listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Managing Director of Operations.” His Instagram handle is @jjt103. “#Nuyorican 🇵🇷🗽 in CLT📍 Winston’s pop 🐶 Florida State 🍢,” his Instagram bio reads. According to his Linkedin, Julian works as a Managing Director of Operations & HR at Tarrant To & Through Partnership, where he’s worked since July 2020. Before that, he worked at Seminole Club of North Texas, Uplift Education and Teach For America. he graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor’s of science in criminology in 2009. He also graduated from Syracuse University with a master of business administration in marketing in 2017.

Nash Buehler

Age: 34

Job: Realtor

Quote: “The key to my heart is warm apple pie.”

Nash Buehler is a 34-year-old from Flower Mound, Texas. He listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Realtor.” His Instagram handle is @buehlern. “Realtor with the Buehler Group. Trivia nerd. Sand Volleyball. Terrible Golfer. Traveler,” his Instagram bio reads. According to his Linkedin, he works as a VP of Client Acquisition at The Buehlers & Associates, where he’s worked since 2011.

Simmer Bajwa

Age: 27

Job: Director of Marketing Technology

Quote: “I’m still single because I haven’t put myself out there enough.”

Simmer Bajwa is a 27-year-old from Dallas, Texas. He listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Director of Marketing Technology.” His Instagram handle is @simmer_down_bajwa. “To improve is to change; to perfect is to change often,” his Instagram bio reads. According to his Linkedin, Simmer works as a Director of Marketing Technology at All My Sons Moving & Storage. He graduated from San Jose State University with an engineer’s degree in computer engineering in 2014. He also graduated from the University of North Texas with an engineer’s degree in computer engineering in 2018. He was also a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. “‘To improve is to change; to perfect is to change often.’ Energetic and ambitious individual that is constantly looking for ways to improve not only myself but those around me as well. Over five years of experience in the technological field growing and expanding my skills. When I am not busy I enjoy trying different kinds of food, so if you ever want to chat and have a delicious meal while doing so then feel free to contact me!” his Linkedin bio reads.

Tony Taylor

Age: 34

Job: Medical Device Sales Rep

Quote: “My best qualities are being open, accepting and loving.”

Tony Taylor is a 34-year-old from Dallas, Texas. He listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Medical Device Sales Rep.” His Instagram handle is @tonymtaylor. According to his Linkedin, Tony works as a Sales Representative at Medtronic, where he’s worked since September 2022. Before that, he worked at Boston Scientific, 24 Hour Fitness, Low T Scenter and Cook Children’s Health System. He graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry in 2012. He also graduated from Dallas College North Lake Campus with an associate’s degree in biology and biological sciences in 2008.

Zach Gordon

Age: 29

Job: Med School & Interior Quality Control Manager

Quote: “The key to my heart is genuine commitment, and my stomach. I love food.”

Zach Gordon is a 29-year-old from Texas. He listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as a “Med School & Interior Quality Control Manager.” His Instagram handle is @iamzachgordon.

Where was Love Is Blind season 3 filmed?

Love Is Blind season 3 was filmed in Dallas, Texas. Love Is Blind season 1 was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, while season 2 was filmed in Chicago, Illinois. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen explained that each season casts contestants from the same city so long distance isn’t a factor in their relationships. “It was a really interesting and diverse cast in terms of the fact that they were all from many different places originally,” he said. “But they were all living around the Atlanta area [at the time of casting]. The reason that we did that was because we wanted to give these people a real shot at making their relationships work for the long term.”

He continued, “Whether you think [love] is going to happen or not, we wanted people that would be ready to be married. If you’re really in it—genuinely in it, which was the No. 1 casting criteria—it felt to us that it was too much of a bridge for someone living in Miami and someone living in Seattle to build. We thought let’s at least start with them in the same geographical area.”

Coelen also explained to Variety in 2020 about why he wanted each Love Is Blind season to cast contestants from the same city. “We wanted people to all be living, currently in the same place. It’s too difficult if you’re from Tampa and they’re from Portland, that just throws another wrench in. We wanted to give them a real shot at making their love and their marriage working,” he said. Coelen also told Variety at the time about the locations he was looking at for future Love Is Blind seasons. “Look, the idea is that ultimately we’re going to do this in other countries—it’s very global. There’s lots of places that that we could take it. Chicago is a great place to look at, so is New York, Boston, Houston. There’s so many different places that we could go. And like I said, outside of the country as well,” he said.

Coelen also told Oprah magazine in 2020 that The Pods lasted around 10 days, which started with a series of speed dates between contestants that lasted between eight to 12 minutes. We did a ranking system, from who you though was most compatible to least compatible after the first date. Every day, the list got shorter and shorter,” Love Is Blind season 1 contestant Mark Cuevas told Oprah magazine at the time. Coelen also told Oprah magazine made the cast smaller a few days into the The Pods stage to focus on the contestants forming “real connections.” “We ended up focusing on people who were really forming real connections,” he said.

Though the dates started short, Coelen told Variety that the producers allowed contestants to have longer dates once they saw how strong their connections were. “In the beginning nobody knew who anybody was. So we structured it so that they would have an opportunity to talk to everyone. They were never given any instruction on what to say or what not to say or what they could ask about or what they couldn’t ask about. And you see on the show, some people decided to [ask] ‘How tall are you, what do you look like?'” he said. “Other people were like, ‘Why would I ever do that? That’s not the point of this.’ We really wanted it to be their own story, their own journey. We would set it up so they had the opportunity to talk to everybody. Then from that point [it was monitored]. Let’s say somebody really wanted to talk to you and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I have no interest in that person.'”

He continued, “You’re not going to talk to them. It doesn’t matter. We’re not going to arrange people to speak to one another where somebody’s like, ‘yeah, I don’t want to talk to that person.’ We just wouldn’t do that. Multiple points throughout the day we had to break and they had to eat, go to the bathroom, go do interviews, but generally we wanted to give them as much time in the pods as possible with the people that they genuinely wanted to talk to. These dates are obviously cut down but they were hours and hours and hours long.”

Who are the Love Is Blind season 3 hosts?

The Love Is Blind season 3 hosts are Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, who have hosted the series since it premiered in February 2020. The couple also hosted season 1 of Netflix’s The Ultimatum. Nick was the lead singer of the boy band 98 Degrees from 1996 to 2012. The group reunited in 2012 and are still together. Nick has also released four solo alums: SoulO, What’s Left of Me, A Father’s Lullaby and Soundtrack of My Life. He was married to Jessica Simpson from 2002 to 2006, and the two also starred in their own reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica on MTV, from 2003 to 2005. Nick is also the winner of season 5 of The Masked Singer during which he performed as the character “Piglet.” Vanessa was the 1998 Miss Teen USA and was a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and Total Request Live on MTV. She’s the current lead in CBS’ NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i, which premiered in 2021.

In an interview with Distractify in March 2022, Nick explained that he and Vanessa wanted to host Love Is Blind because of how their own relationship was long distance when they first started dating. “When Netflix approached us with Love is Blind all those years ago, we jumped at the opportunity because the show really spoke to us personally,” Nick said. “When we first started dating, Vanessa was in New York and I was in Los Angeles. We didn’t get to see each other a lot so we had a lot of long phone conversations, learning everything we possibly could about each other.” He continued, “[Those conversations were] really important for building our relationship and knowing we wanted the same things before there were external pressures on the relationship.” Nick also told Distractify that he and Vanessa want contestants to “fall in love for the right reasons and then introduce everything else.”

Nick also told People in 2022 about how he thinks Love Is Blind would’ve worked for him and Vanessa if they had met in The Pods. “We’ve thought about that, often. And I really, I’m not just saying this for the benefit of this show, I think we would’ve,” he said. “We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests, we have the same drive. Things that motivated us.” Vanessa asked “You would’ve found me through a wall?” to which Nick responded, “I would find you anywhere.” He continued, “I really do think we would’ve found each other. I think we would’ve gravitated to each other. That’s what we did in life. Obviously, we knew each other.” Vanessa added, “We did. We had to find our journey to get to each other.”

Nick also claimed to Us Weekly in 2022 that he would’ve joined Love Is Blind if he was single. “I would. I mean, it’s fascinating,” he said. “Especially having seen the success of season 1 and seeing two loving couples still married to this day? If I watched that and I was looking for love, why wouldn’t you wanna be a part of that? You know, it’s proven to work!” He added, “This dating world is not one I ever was part of — this very superficial ‘swipe left.’ There’s so much judgment and you can Google everybody. I’m not from that era.”

Love Is Blind season 3 is available to stream on Netflix.

For more about Love Is Blind, read Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed’s 2021 book, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way. In the book, Cameron and Lauren, who were one of two couples to marry from Love Is Blind season 1, share their “engaging and accessible love advice for the modern world” and reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes details from the Netflix series and what went down in The Pods that viewers didn’t see. The book is told from Cameron and Lauren’s alternating points of view as the fan-favorite couple dishes on what it was really like to marry a “faceless stranger” on television and opens up about how their relationship shifted—”for better and for worse”—once cameras stopped rolling and Lauren and Cameron’s relationship continued in the real world. Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way is a must-read for any Love Is Blind fan.

