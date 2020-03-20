‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Can’t Come Soon Enough—Here’s What We Know So Far

If you’re anything like us, you binge-watched Love Is Blind in a day and are in desperate need of more Pod action from Netflix’s wildest social experiment. As luck would have it, Love Is Blind season 2 is almost confirmed, which means that Vanessa and (obviously) Nick Lachey will be back to match some singles for another messy season of reality TV.

Love Is Blind, which premiered on Netflix in February, follows about two dozen singles who date without ever seeing who they’re talking two. The first two episodes follows the singles in Pods, where they can only hear (but not) see each other. Those who fall in love, get engaged—still sight unseen—while those who don’t find match are sent home. At the end of the Pod experiment, the engaged couples meet face-to-face for the first time and are put through a series of real-life tests (a honeymoon in Mexico, moving in together, meeting the parents) before their wedding in the finale. If a couple feels confident in their relationship, they tie the knot. If they don’t, one (or both) of them are left standing at the altar.

If it sounds messy as hell, it’s because it is. Here’s what we know about Love Is Blind season 2 so far.

Will There Be a Season 2?

Though Netflix hasn’t confirmed a season 2, Chris Coelen, the show’s creator, told Oprah magazine that there’s a “100 percent” possibility of a second season. “I want to see a season 2 or a season 12. Don’t you?” he said.

When’s the Release Date?

No word yet on when the release date for Love Is Blind season 2 is. But don’t expect it anytime soon. Damien, one of the contestants on the show, told Refinery29 that filming ended for Love Is Blind season 1 on November 15, 2018. But the show wasn’t released on Netflix until more than a year later on February 13, 2020.

If season 1 follows the same timeline, we shouldn’t expect Love Is Blind season 2 until at least 2021, and that’s only if the show is expected to film soon, which it likely isn’t.

Who’s in the Cast?

There isn’t any news on who the season 2 cast is, but Coelen told Entertainment Weekly that the show’s casting producers look for dynamic people who are genuinely interested in finding love. I think that’s really key; we want people who aren’t just doing it for the attention,” he said. “There’s certainly plenty of places for people who want to do stuff for the attention. We wanted to be really dealing with people who were genuinely interested in it.”

Where Will It Be Filmed?

Love Is Blind season 1 was filmed in Atlanta with contestants who were local to the area. Coelen explained to Entertainment Tonight that the show chose to do this to avoid any breakups because of distance. “The reason that we did that was because we wanted to give these people a real shot at making their relationships work for the long term,” he said.

There hasn’t been a confirmation on where season 2 will be set, but expect another metropolis like Atlanta where there are a lot of singles.

How Do I Apply?

We have a whole post on how to apply to Love Is Blind here, but the gist is that viewers should submit an application on the website for Kinetic Casting (the production company for the show). The website isn’t available now because Love Is Blind isn’t in production, but applicants should bookmark for when the show does start casting.