Lauren and Cameron from ‘Love Is Blind’ Are Low-Key the Most Stylish Couple

Unless you don’t have access to Netflix or gave up reality TV for 2020, you have no reason to not binge Love Is Blind. It’s the show that everyone (seriously, everyone) is talking about, and there’s no denying one of the reasons for that is Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton. They’re perhaps the most iconic couple to ever come out of a dating show, and I love them way more than I probably should. Not only is the couple total relationship goals, but Love Is Blind‘s Lauren and Cameron’s style is also beyond measure. Most reality stars don’t come out of a show instantly street style savvy—unless you’re Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton.

Most recently, the Love Is Blind couple stunned in coordinating ensembles at the premiere of BET’s Boomerang. While Cameron wore a seriously cool metallic detailed suit, Lauren brought out her wild side with a sexy leather dress and snake print heels. The combination of the two was absolutely *chef’s kiss.* I guess these two are officially a real Hollywood couple who gets invited to red carpet events now?! We stan.

Of course, this show premiere red carpet wasn’t the first time the couple has come out dressed to the 9s out of (seemingly) nowhere. The first glimpse we got of the sartorial excellence of Lauren and Cameron was when they stepped out in full KROST suiting. Honestly, is there anything cooler than a couple both wearing chic suits? (The answer is no.)

Later, Lauren and Cameron were spotted during their New York City press tour absolutely turning some heads on the streets. I’ve never seen someone pull off a bright pink and red dress the way Lauren Speed does in this Chelsea and Walker look. And don’t even get me started on Cameron’s suit. Bright blue is definitely his color.

Then, when the couple appeared on Ellen with other Love Is Blind cast members, they definitely stood out as the street style mavens of the group. Cameron posed in a light turquoise suit (!!!) while Lauren looked incredible in a color-blocked trench dress. The sartorial power of these two alone is enough to power one of the pods from Love Is Blind. I can’t wait to see what they wear as their fame continues to grow. My sweet, sweet style icons.