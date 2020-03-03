We Have the Tea on if Lauren & Cameron Are Still Together After the ‘Love Is Blind’ Finale

Warning: Spoilers for Love Is Blind season 1 ahead. Anyone who’s seen Netflix’s Love Is Blind knows that Lauren and Cameron are endgame. The two fell in love in The Pods and tied the knot in the finale. But are Love Is Blind‘s Lauren and Cameron still together? Spoiler alert: No need to worry, Lauren and Cameron shippers. The couple is still going strong!

For those who need a refresher, Lauren and Cameron “met” on the first episode in The Pods. It didn’t take long for them to fall in love and before audiences knew it, the couple was engaged and met each other on the last day in The Pods. For the most part, Lauren and Cameron had a drama-free relationship (at least compared to the other couples), but that doesn’t mean they didn’t have their challenges. A lot of Lauren and Cameron’s deep conversations were about how he’s the first white man she’s dated. The couple also had a tough time when Lauren introduced Cameron to her dad, who didn’t seem to approve of him for his daughter. In the end, though, Lauren and Cameron tied the knot on the Love Is Blind finale and won over the hearts of Netflix users everywhere.

As for if they’re still together, that answer is a resounding yes. Both Lauren and Cameron have posted photos from their wedding day with emotional captions about how they found their true loves—sight unseen. “Right before this experience, I was just at the point where I had given up on the fairytale. Feeling like we sell little girls these dreams of a Prince Charming that doesn’t really exist,” Lauren wrote. “Clearly God had the last laugh. I was open minded entering this experience honestly never expecting to fall in love and become the happiest I’ve ever been all while being recorded for the world to see. When I said Cameron looked like a Prince I meant it… he to me embodied everything I had dreamed of in my fairytale… Kind, smart, loving, selfless, brave could make me laugh and cry all in one conversation… but most importantly made me feel valued and loved. Of course like anything in life we are humans and not without struggle. But as you mature you learn that the struggles are what strengthen you and help you realize what needs more care. Im excited to continue this next chapter with you Mr. Hamilton. Us against the world. Bonnie and Clyde (minus the shoot up) 😉.”

Cameron share a similar (albeit shorter) caption about it’s only him and his wife from now on. “There’s no one I would rather have by my side. I’m proud to be your husband. It’s me and you against the world baby,” he wrote.

After the show, Lauren and Cameron told Entertainment Weekly about life as a married couple a year after the show wrapped. (Love Is Blind filmed in 2018, but premiered at the start of 2020.) The couple told EW that they moved into Cameron’s “used-to-be bachelor pad” where they’ve adopted a dog named Spark, who they call a “practice child before we get started on the real one.” The pair also told the magazine that they don’t plan on keeping any secrets from their kids about how they met.

“We’re gonna beat it into their memories. We’ll make them watch it every Valentine’s Day,” Lauren said.