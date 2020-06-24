Love Is Blind’s Jessica Had a Shady Response to Her Ex Mark Cheating on Another Contestant

It’s been months since the end of Love Is Blind, but the drama continues. Love Is Blind‘s Jessica reacted to Mark cheating on LC (another contestant he dated after the show), and the story sounds messy, messy, messy. As viewers remember, Jessica and Mark dated on season 1 on Netflix’s Love Is Blind after they got engaged in The Pods. After they met face to face, however, Jessica had reservations about if Mark was her type. And after a season of fights (and Jessica flirting with Amber’s fiancé Barnett), Jessica ended her engagement with Mark at the altar and the two broke up.

However, Mark’s Love Is Blind journey wasn’t over. After the show, Mark dated another contestant, LC, who was sent home after she didn’t find a fiancé in The Pods. It’s unclear how long the two dated, but as LC said in a statement to E! News, she and Mark were exclusive. That is, until a Reddit user revealed that their “close friend’s coworker was dating Mark.”

“This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating mark since the beginning of May….🤔😤,” LC wrote in response to the Reddit user. “Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind. … But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar. 🙃🙌🏼.”

In a statement to E! News, LC confirmed that her relationship with Mark is over. “Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that’s over now,” she said. “The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option.”

As for Jessica, well, apparently Mark’s ex knew that he was dating more than one woman at the same time. She just didn’t know that he was actually dating “multiple” women. “Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show,” one fan commented on E! News’ post about Mark and LC’s breakup. “Maybe show those interviews with his workers next time @Netflix.”

As seen in a screenshot captured by @CommentsbyCelebs, Jessica responded, “Wow. News to me, I only know about one.”

And then there’s Mark. In a statement, Mark explained that he and LC were dating but were “never” in an “exclusive relationship,” so he denies that he cheated on her.

“I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself. I wish her the absolute best,” he said.

Now we await LC’s response.