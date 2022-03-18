Oh Girl, Your Weekend Love Horoscope Promises An Electric Feel

Scroll To See More Images

Coming off a Full Moon in Virgo and ahead of the Spring Equinox, your love horoscope for the weekend of March 29 is here. It’s been a busy time in the cosmos, astro babes, and this weekend offers a chance to connect with your loved ones. If you haven’t already, set aside time to indulge in self-love, remembering that you cannot fill someone else’s cup when yours is empty.

Whether you’re hoping for reconciliation with a past flame or sexy romp, this weekend delivers the energy to make your wildest dreams come to fruition. Friday, March 18’s Full Worm Moon sets the stage for letting go and releasing control, in and out of the bedroom. As we bid adieu to the emotional energy of Pisces season and welcome fiery Aries on March 21, you may feel especially energized. Harness this energy to maximize your potential in your love life. Whatever you want is waiting for you on the other side of courage.

Whether your focus is on manifesting a best-laid plan or simply getting laid, consult your love horoscope to guide your heart (and gird your loins) this weekend.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Weekend

Aries

Partners—real or potential—are set to take you off on the experience of a lifetime. You have a chance to adventure into unknown zones. The current celestial aspect indicates that with this there is a price. Nothing comes free. You may have to commit yourself to something more than a casual relationship… create a deeper bond. If this is what you want, then go for it.

Taurus

A colleague may surprise you at work within a few days, just where you never expected romance could happen. The current celestial aspect indicates that you have quite an intense attraction to contend with. If you feel the same way, this will work out wonderfully, and you can both ride off into the sunset. If not, you may have a problem getting your adoring admirer to keep away.

Gemini

Saturday’s celestial configuration indicates that you have a day of real passion and romantic love in store for you. You and a love interest may well discover new heights to your relationship through trying out something different together. If you are looking for romance, anywhere connected with travel, sports, gambling, philosophy, or the theater will be a great setting to have fun.

Cancer

Passion may be found, or rather uncovered, at home on Saturday. The day’s celestial configuration brings your love interest to their senses as far as you are concerned. You seem to have them twisted ’round your little finger and answerable to your every whim. Perfect, except that you, too, like to feel useful—so give as much as you hope to get. The day will be very memorable.

Leo

On Saturday, the planetary transits may give you a surprise akin to an electric shock. Magic could be about to happen in your world of love and romance; you just need to open up to something that you have been fearful of for as long as you can remember—which is true spontaneity. Go out somewhere new, and do something for which you have no pre-programmed responses.

Virgo

You generally like everything to happen smoothly in your relationships, yet an unexpected surprise may cause you to stop in your tracks. The position of the planets could bring about a reintroduction to someone from the past who has quite a profound effect upon you. They could well have changed beyond all recognition, and have much to offer you that they could not previously. Will you take the bait?

Libra

The celestial atmosphere means you have the chance to take stock of a recent relationship and see what lessons you can learn that will help you have more fulfilling partnerships in the future. Perhaps one of the most important insights is not to try and pigeonhole yourself or others. Allow the unique individual that you are to really shine out, and allow others to be themselves, as well.

Scorpio

Your social life could really blossom with the alignment of the planets on Saturday, which will present chances you could not have imagined coming to you could suddenly be discovered right on your doorstep. Don’t pass an opportunity by just because it doesn’t appear the way you think it should. Love comes in many surprising packages and cannot be determined by looks alone. Allow the bizarre and unusual to move you.

Sagittarius

The astral configuration could help you break out of difficult situations within a relationship in a way that promotes true friendship. If you have been having difficulties with your beloved then take the first step of being honest and telling them exactly how you feel. Then allow yourselves to both express all that you genuinely feel. You will be pleasantly surprised at what can now take place.

Capricorn

You will feel on top of the world with the planetary transits of Saturday. If you are in a permanent relationship, then make time to go and celebrate your love for each other in a very unique and individualistic way—do something you have never done before. If you are looking for love then make sure you are being absolutely yourself, right down to your tiny toes.

Aquarius

The movement of the planets may present you with an opportunity to meet someone that seems to have all the qualities you have been looking for in a perfect person. But you won’t find them in your local grocery store or bump into them in your neighborhood. You need to go out on a limb and do something radical that puts you in touch with those that are truly unique.

Pisces

Saturday has all the ingredients of a storybook romance. There is passion, adventure, and the chance to go to places you have never been before. You pose the only obstacle, as you enjoy the stability of your comfort zone. If all of this seems daunting, then stay in and watch a romantic movie instead of experiencing the dizzying extremes of life firsthand.