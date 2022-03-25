Your Weekend Love Horoscope Predicts Finding Love In Weird Places

Scroll To See More Images

On Saturday, there’s a feeling of change in the air due to the sextile between Mercury in Pisces and Pluto in Capricorn in the early morning. That change is something we know we can’t prevent from happening and so knowingly accept. Breaking out of the mundane right now is key to partnerships (romantic, sexual and otherwise) and personal growth, and your weekend love horoscope for March 25 is here to assist you.

You could also find it easier than usual to meet new people, and these encounters are blessed. Your crown chakra is clearer than usual, so you will know if someone isn’t worth your time and energy. Trust that intuition. Moods could be unpredictable as your mind wanders from one topic to another, but generally speaking, taking a few detours from your routine is bound to lead you to some valuable new experiences. If you meet someone exciting, but that person has a background you’d normally avoid, give them the benefit of the doubt.

Something else you’ll be working on, and perhaps struggling with, is how to control your temper. This energy wants you to say what’s on your mind (even if it hurts), but you know it’s not the correct way to behave. You could also put your foot in your mouth. Think before speaking so you can express yourself clearly and concisely.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Weekend

Aries

Saturday’s planetary configuration brings with it a surprise that you will want to tell everyone about. The only thing is that you are sworn to secrecy. However, the news is bound to change the lives of you and a loved one in a dramatic way. You may not realize just quite how much until the effect kicks in. One thing though—you’ll both be very happy.

Taurus

Days like Saturday can make you feel a little jumpy. The day’s planetary configuration could take you and a loved one to emotional extremes. You may both be arguing and then swearing that you’ll be by each other’s sides forever. On a romantic sliding scale of one to ten, this day gets a nine, as ultimately you will realize just how much you mean to each other.

Gemini

Your partner (current or prospective) may have had enough of your royal nature, and feel like being alone this weekend. You have a chance to show how much you care by allowing them time to themselves. If you complain and whine, you are bound to get on their nerves, affecting their opinion of you. You could do with a little space as well.

Cancer

On Saturday, you will have the courage to look at something that may have been on your mind for some time concerning the person closest to you. Not that you will be able to ignore it anyway—as the truth is likely to be right in your face, whether you like it or not. What you may not enjoy is being forced to confront it.

Leo

Everyone has a dash of romance within them, even the most practical person. It’s just that it exists on a different plane, or is brought to light in a different way. On Saturday, you may be required to talk about a few things that are way over your head, but if you can persuade that special person that you have a sharp mind, you’ve got a chance.

Virgo

You love the idea of being able to confound people with words. Right now you have the chance to completely hoodwink your love interest into believing a little scheme or plan that you have cooked up. You may manage to fool them and feel really pleased with yourself, but don’t look so smug. They may yet have the last laugh, as what goes round comes round.

Libra

Your problem is that, try as you might, you have no talent for lying. You may be encouraged to attempt to play with words concerning a certain subject. But you can never hide the truth for long, and will either start to blush or giggle, or a mixture of both. For a wonderfully romantic evening, just say it like it is the first time around.

Scorpio

Money is often a very attractive proposition, and so is the thought of how to acquire more. Saturday’s planetary constellation may spell out a cunning plan in which your bank balance can suddenly rocket to higher levels, but money doesn’t always buy love. Someone may seem like an attractive proposition, but make sure there is more involved than money. It also needs to be emotionally satisfying.

Sagittarius

You may find love in some pretty weird places today, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be deeply meaningful. Perhaps your love interest-to-be has the kind of occupation that your mother warned you about. Yet this person could have a sense of humor and a zest for the original side of life that matches your own. It is worth a try.

Capricorn

Your powerful sense of intuition comes to the fore today. Today you have every chance of guessing psychically where and when your new love interest will step into your life, and the color of their eyes. But one thing you may not have foreseen is just how much you both get on. A wonderful rapport is about to be uncovered. Trust your instincts.

Aquarius

Any kind of conversation is going to be very enlightening today. It will certainly not be connected with such ordinary topics as the price of a steak, or the weather. If you have something to say to a loved one, it will need to be couched in metaphysical jargon. This seems to be the only language they understand today, unbelievable though it is.

Pisces

This is one occasion when love may make you overreact because you won’t be expecting what you get on your plate on Saturday. Anything could happen. Someone from the past may turn up having changed dramatically, enough in itself to give you a shock. You get a second shock when they tell you they want you back—but just stay cool.