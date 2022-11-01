Your Love Horoscope For November Says Scorpio Season Is Amplifying Your Deepest (& Darkest) Desires

Scroll To See More Images

Love could turn on a dime, but every astrological event may lead to greater romance and intimacy! Your love horoscope for November 2022 instigates fated yet turbulent changes in the dating scene that will allow for more incredible experiences for both singles and couples.

The first week of November will have back-to-back transits that tug on the security, comfort and intimacy in romantic relationships. Thanks to this cosmic whiplash during the eclipse portal, it might feel like a challenge to regain your balance or to feel secure in your relationships. Venus, Mercury, and the sun in Scorpio will all oppose the North Node in Taurus throughout this first week, so you may want to consider what you are willing to let go of to achieve exceptional stability and security in your intimate bonds.

The eclipse portal finally comes to a close with the full moon total lunar eclipse in Taurus at 16 degrees on November 8. Usually, a full moon marks the culmination of a cycle or chapter that began six months ago. But given that this lunation doubles as an eclipse, elements of fate and destiny are at play, which will come through tumultuous events. Taurus-related themes of security, stability, banking, value, comfort and commitment may be at stake. Although it is not like a fixed lunation to let go, you may find that surrendering is the only way to embrace this final eclipse. Remember that whatever comes to an end is meant to be!

The exiled love goddess will be practically sprinting out of the underworld when Venus enters Sagittarius on November 16! Now that Venus is free from its exile and gallivanting in the sign of the archer, our outlook on romance will lighten incredibly. The search for love may extend far and wide while Venus is in Sagittarius. Couples may find that this is the perfect transit to open up their relationship to new experiences. Singles may find that their search extends beyond their backyard, which may bring them to new places to meet new faces. No matter what, Venus in Sagittarius has a positive, bubbly aura that will make love feel like an exciting adventure for all! However, Venus in Sagittarius may not be the most commitment-focused transit, so experiment without constraints.

Finally, the sun joins in on the fun and enters Sagittarius on November 22. Now that the solar luminary is reporting to Jupiter, there will be an overarching desire for expansion. Boisterous, jubilant and inspiring, Sagittarius season is the perfect time to launch into a new adventure. Although not particularly romantic or commitment-focused, Sagittarius season could still help us achieve immense heights in our love lives. For singles, this might be your cue to consider new places and destinations to meet a love interest. Traveling abroad or taking a class could lead to a serendipitous opportunity to meet the one! But for couples, Sagittarius season could bring back some “oomph!” into committed relationships. Experimenting with new naughty pleasures or taking on the challenge to try something new together is the perfect way for couples to embrace Sagittarius season.

The last major transit of the month will also be on November 23 when Jupiter stations direct in Pisces at 28 degrees. From July 28 until now, Jupiter retrograde has gone through Aries, and now, it’s retracing its steps back into Pisces. However, Jupiter has not been direct in Pisces since the beginning of May, so you may want to reflect on what was going on far earlier this year as Jupiter stations direct once again. Considering that Jupiter is the “Great Benefic” in astrology, its happy-go-lucky spin will be immediately felt once direct. Jupiter in Pisces will be more spiritually and intuitively evolved than before, allowing us to feel emotionally self-assured in our absolution. Expansion is now possible since Jupiter in Pisces can creatively lead the way with a little bit of faith, trust and pixie dust. Jupiter in Pisces may even draw us closer to our soulmates in our journey of love!

How can you open your heart to this month’s tale of romance? Keep reading to receive your love horoscope for your sun sign and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Month

Aries

The beginning of November will ring in fated yet unpredictable events in your most intimate bonds, Aries. Pay attention to what comes to light as secrets, mysteries and a deeper understanding of what intimacy truly is will surface as the transits lead up to the full moon total lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8.

As you emerge from the underworld of love, you may experience a lighter tone when Venus, Mercury and the sun enter Sagittarius later in the month. Set the intention to explore new heights in love, either by yourself or with your partner, during the new moon in Sagittarius at the end of the month!

Taurus

Change can be a good thing, Taurus! You might feel unsure of what direction your love life is heading into during the first week of November. As the fate and destiny of your relationships shift, you may need to say “goodbye” to the lover you used to be during the full moon total lunar eclipse in your sign on November 8.

As Scorpio season ends, you may enjoy the fresh fiery gumption of the sun, Mercury and Venus entering Sagittarius later in the month. Dare to explore deeper levels of intimacy through new experiences and adventures during the new moon in Sagittarius on November 23!

Gemini

What do you want in love, Gemini? As a fickle air sign, you may struggle to know exactly who and what you want at any given moment. Since the eclipse portal takes precedence during the first week of November, this is the perfect time to introspect how your views on intimacy and security have changed over the past six months during the full moon total lunar eclipse in Taurus.

By the time the sun, Venus and Mercury will enter your opposite sign, Sagittarius, you may feel elated by the prospect of romance! Use the new moon in Sagittarius on November 23 to manifest your dream relationship.

Cancer

Don’t be surprised if a friend comes forward, Cancer! As the full moon total lunar eclipse in Taurus approaches on November 8, you may see some unexpected shifts in your friendships. Either you or a friend may make any romantic feelings known during the end of the eclipse portal!

Once everything is out in the open, you have the opportunity to run away with this possibility when Venus, Mercury and the sun enter Sagittarius later in the month. Remain positive that seeking love and incorporating a romantic relationship can add to the happiness of your everyday life during the new moon in Sagittarius on November 23.

Leo

You may need to reflect on the past before moving forward in your quest for love, Leo. With the full moon total lunar eclipse in Taurus approaching on November 8, you may find that it is time to prioritize building a more secure life with your lover.

By the time that Venus, Mercury and the sun enter bold Sagittarius later in the month, you may feel more emboldened to expand your romantic prospects. No matter if you are single or coupled, the new moon in Sagittarius on November 23 will encourage you to try something new in the bedroom. Your sex life is about to pop off with new opportunities!

Virgo

What do you need in love, Virgo? Your soul search is coming to a destined conclusion during the full moon total lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8. Think about what you can take away from every experience in love during this final eclipse.

Later in the month, you may wonder how a romantic partner could be a more positive influence in your personal life when Venus, Mercury and the sun enter Sagittarius. If you have been waiting to take a leap of faith with getting back out there or taking it to the next level with a special someone, then do so when Jupiter stations direct in Pisces on November 23!

Libra

What will make you feel secure in a relationship now, Libra? It’s okay if your values or needs in love have significantly changed by the full moon total lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8. Open up about what you desire now, which will help you to get onto the same page with your current or future partner.

Get your flirt on later in the month when Venus, Mercury and the sun enter Sagittarius! You might feel even bolder and more confident while talking to your lover, especially if you want to manifest better communication skills during the new moon in Sagittarius on November 23.

Scorpio

Who or what will you say “goodbye” to at the beginning of November, Scorpio? As the full moon total lunar eclipse in Taurus approaches, you might be ready to let go of an old phase in your love life or even a partner. Yes, this eclipse could lead to a break-up… But it could also lead to a fresh start with your romantic relationships!

Your season will come to an end when Venus, Mercury and the sun enter Sagittarius later in the month. Luckily, the new moon in Sagittarius on November 23 will be what you need to build upon your newfound desires in a relationship and partner.

Sagittarius

How has love become a focus in your everyday life, Sagittarius? Think about how much you have prioritized your romantic opportunities and relationships over the last six months as the full moon total lunar eclipse in Taurus approaches on November 8. You might be surprised by how this chapter ends!

Get ready for your season to start when Venus, Mercury and the sun enter your sign later in the month! To amplify your attractiveness and sensual appeal, there will be a new moon in your sign on November 23. Use the new moon to set intentions to feel incredibly alluring to any romantic prospect over the next six months!

Capricorn

Look at how far your love and sex life have come over the last six months, Capricorn! You may experience some last-minute surprises in and out of the bedroom as the full moon total lunar eclipse in Taurus approaches on November 8.

Expect the cosmic tone to change when Venus, Mercury and the sun enter Sagittarius later in November. You might feel more carefree and light-hearted, especially during the new moon in Sagittarius on November 23. Set the intention to share your usual routine with a partner or to incorporate your quest for love in your life during this aspiring lunation!

Aquarius

What kind of life do you want to build with a partner, Aquarius? Your view on having a home and family may have changed drastically, especially leading up to the full moon total lunar eclipse in Taurus at the beginning of November. It’s okay to have a change of heart about what you want to build with your partner.

Later in November, you should consider dating someone from your greater community or going out on more group dates with friends when Venus, Mercury and the sun enter Sagittarius. The new moon in Sagittarius on November 23 will surely usher in more romantic possibilities over the next six months!

Pisces

Speak up, Pisces! It might feel like it’s now or never as the full moon total lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8 comes closer. If you have something you want to say or need closure, then the eclipse may bring it out in an unexpected way.

Don’t be surprised if your focus shifts to what you have achieved either independently or with your partner when Venus, Mercury and the sun enter Sagittarius later in the month. You could even set the intention to achieve the coveted power couple status over the next six months during the new moon in Sagittarius on November 23.

