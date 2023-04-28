Your May Love Horoscope Says a Key Relationship May Be ‘Eclipsed’ Out of Your Life

Scroll To See More Images

Once you’re willing to let go, your love life will surely change for the better. Your May 2023 love horoscope is a little intense, especially with past exes reappearing, which may cause a lack of clarity surrounding the future of your love life. Although May has a turbulent beginning, the initial transits could provide incredible clarity that can help stabilize your journey in love and sex throughout the remainder of the month.

Beginning on May 1, it will be time to pause for the cause with intense romantic desires and endeavors when Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius. Pluto retrograde is an excellent time for deep introspection, so this is the time to address whatever has been hidden in a romantic situation. Someone may finally show their true colors since Pluto retrograde could emphasize self-work to have a healthier love life.

The second eclipse of the year will occur on May 5 as the full moon penumbral lunar eclipse in Scorpio will call a six-month cycle to a fated yet unpredictable close. Given that Scorpio rules over intimacy and entanglements, this eclipse might be the reality check some need to establish better boundaries in a romantic situation. Since this eclipse will also be highly introspective, it will be up to you to determine if a romantic opportunity will be profound enough to continue or if it’ll be time to call it quits despite the strong attraction.

By May 7, it will be time to listen to your heart when weighing your romantic options as Venus enters Cancer. As this Venusian energy unfolds, there will be a strong desire to nurture romantic endeavors and to become the caretaker in a relationship. Use Venus in Cancer as the time to dive into the emotional integrity of a relationship or to explore how you feel about someone.

The chaos is finally over once Mercury stations direct in Taurus on May 14. The last few weeks haven’t been easy since Mercury retrograde is a challenging time for new romantic opportunities to take off and may have brought back past lovers. Once Mercury is direct, use this period to seek closure in old romantic situations while gaining clarity about how to move forward with current romantic opportunities.

It’ll be time to slow your roll with romantic endeavors once Jupiter enters Taurus on May 16. As Jupiter begins a new cycle in the sign of the bull, this may bring forth more security and stability in matters of the heart. Since Taurus is a fixed sign, expect to see a strong desire for commitment and loyalty in love during this Jupiterian cycle. But on the flip side, there could be an overwhelming need to try to control a romantic situation, so be mindful of how you orient yourself in a relationship during this transit. After all, trust will be a must!

Following Jupiter’s ingress, the new moon in Taurus will begin a new six-month cycle of love and stability on May 19. Since this is the first new moon in Taurus that hasn’t doubled as an eclipse in the past year, this is an excellent time to plant seeds for love to bloom. No matter if you’re single or coupled up, you can honor the new moon by crafting a vision board for the type of romantic commitment that you may want to manifest during this lunar cycle.

A day later, Mars will finally leave its debilitated state when the warring planet leaves Cancer for Leo. The cosmic shift will be evident since you may feel more self-assured with asserting yourself, going after your romantic opportunities and feeling more confident in the bedroom. Mars in Leo will be the change of pace we all need to feel more optimistic about love and sensual pleasure!

Lastly, a new zodiacal season will begin when the sun enters Gemini on May 21. Gemini season will inspire flexibility, so there may not be as much pressure to follow through with date night or to commit to someone. However, this mutability might be annoying if you feel certain about your feelings for a special someone. Luckily, Gemini season is communicative, so you could find a clever way to discuss what you’re looking for in love, or a witty way to get out of a romantic situation.

As the cosmic energy of May unfolds, you might feel like you’re standing on the precipice of something major in your love life. What will come up during this month? Keep reading for your sun sign and/or rising sign’s horoscope:

Aries

Let them go, Aries! Time to bid adieu to the romantic and sexual entanglements in your life during the full moon penumbral lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 5. What’s meant to be will surely stay and transform your love life in wonderful ways. But whatever is meant to go will be pushed right out of the cosmic during this fated yet unpredictable eclipse. Following this eclipse, your desire for romance may change when Venus enters Cancer. Instead of looking for lusty thrills or high-stakes passion, this Venusian energy may encourage you to reflect on the life you want to build with your lover.

Given that your value system may change by the time Mercury stations direct in Taurus on May 14, this could be the cosmic encouragement you need to seek out stability in your love life. Set the intention to manifest a partner and relationship that will exceed your expectations during the exalted new moon in Taurus. By the end of the month, prioritize foreplay in the bedroom when Mars enters Leo on May 20. Keep in mind that this could be a fertile Martian transit, so sexual caution is up to your and your partner’s discretion.

Taurus

You may feel out of your element at the beginning of May, Taurus. Usually, you like to be in control to anticipate everything that will happen in your love life. Try as you may, you will have to grapple with feeling out of control in love during the full moon penumbral lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 5. The cookie will crumble the way it’s meant to, so consider this eclipse a fated event in your love life and your relationship. Luckily, you can re-open the conversation about your boundaries and expectations for a relationship when Venus enters Cancer a few days later.

By the time Mercury stations direct in your sign on May 14, you may feel more like your usual self which could help you feel more self-assured with your love life. It will be much easier to get your point across when Mercury is direct, so save any major conversations for after May 14. But don’t be surprised if you begin a new self-focused cycle between the exalted new moon in your sign and Jupiter entering your sign. Treat yourself the way you want your lover to treat you during this new cycle!

Gemini

Sexual health is an important factor to consider in your love life, Gemini. Given that sensual Scorpio rules over your 6th house of health, you may need to be more conscientious of sexual risks. As the full moon penumbral lunar eclipse in Scorpio approaches on May 5, it might be time to follow up on your sexual health. Don’t be afraid to get tested for one thing or another during this lunation. You might be surprised by your results, or by which lover reaches out to you to disclose their results.

Throughout the rest of May, you might be wondering what you *really* desire in love. As a fickle air sign, it can be challenging to know what you want, but you may feel more mentally grounded when reviewing your wants and needs once Mercury stations direct on May 14. If you want to open up a bit more to a special someone, then you will have plenty of time to do so over the next six months following the new moon in Taurus. Plus, you’ll be back to feeling like your usual flirty self in no time once the sun enters your sign and your season begins on May 21!

Cancer

Pause for the cause, Cancer. Your love life is becoming incredibly intense, so it might be time to cool it when Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius at the beginning of May. Instead of diving into a borderline obsessive entanglement, take a step back to work on your love life to focus on intimacy instead. Part of this might be through introspection since you may have some habits that you need to work on. The time to let any inhibitions go would be during the full moon penumbral lunar eclipse in Scorpio around May 5.

Following the eclipse, expect to feel more confident with your appearance when Venus enters your sign. Embodying this Venusian energy will help you feel beautiful and magnetic, which would help you feel more confident in romantic situations. It might even be time to give a connection a shot if you are ready to take a leap of faith after Mercury stations direct in Taurus. Regardless of your relationship status, friendship will be important once Jupiter enters Taurus on May 16. Set the intention to have a solid foundation of friendship in your love life since this can deepen your intimacy during the new moon in Taurus.

Leo

Take a step back to consider what you want and need in your relationships before something progresses to the point of no return, Leo. You have time to change up your view on love once Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on May 1. Pluto retrograde is the perfect time to authentically own your expectations in love, especially if you want to transform your relationship or with your partner. This may require letting go of the past, and anything holding you back from previous relationships during the full moon penumbral lunar eclipse in Scorpio.

Moving forward will be so much easier once Mercury stations direct in Taurus around May 14. Use the retrograde to consider how open you want to be about your love life. After all, all eyes will be on you once Jupiter enters Taurus followed by the new moon in Taurus. So, this could be an exceptionally publicized cycle, which could help you attract new love or help you feel comfortable sharing your relationship with the rest of the world. Given that Mars will be in your sign by the end of May, you may feel more confident when you’re assertive about your romantic endeavors and desires.

Virgo

What do you want to prioritize, Virgo? Now is the time to go within to figure out what you need to work on to make time for your personal goals, professional ambitions and love life when Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius. You can do it all, but Pluto retrograde is your cosmic reminder that you don’t have to burn yourself out. Adjust your work-life balance to remain productive while still having time to explore love.

Following the retrograde, you may feel more inclined to nurture your romantic wishes and dreams when Venus enters Cancer. Instead of pussyfooting around, Venus in Cancer can assist with taking the lead with your heart’s desires. Your friendships will come into focus, so there might be a friend that could become a romantic interest, or you could get to know someone new as a friend first. Toward the end of the month, it might be time to go beyond your comfort zone in love to expand upon this journey when Jupiter enters Taurus on May 16 followed by the new moon in Taurus on May 19. This could be an excellent time to dip your toes in new waters if you want to take a leap of faith with your romantic desires.

Libra

What do you need in the bedroom, Libra? Your sexual desires may become overwhelming by the time Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius at the beginning of May. Think about what has happened in and out of the bedroom since late March up until now. However, your needs have or have not been met will be a point of intense introspection during Pluto retrograde. Although this retrograde could be challenging, it might be time to honor your unique kinks, sexual needs and sex drive.

Talking about your intimacy issues and expectations might be easier once Mercury stations direct in Taurus on May 14. Once direct, use Mercury’s communicative powers to open up to your partner or to yourself about your sensuality. Given that Mercury in Taurus is a little more tangible, you could even show your partner what you want to happen in the bedroom. By the time Jupiter enters Taurus followed by the new moon in Taurus, this could become a sensually-focused cycle for you. However, you may need to maintain strong boundaries and expectations to avoid entertaining any romantic entanglements. Part of this might entail keeping love and money separate in your love life.

Scorpio

Honor the person you have become, Scorpio. Reflect on how far you have come as a person and partner when the full moon penumbral lunar eclipse in your sign rises on May 5. This lunar cycle will come to a head in a fated yet unpredictable manner, so this may be your cosmic cue to accept the person and partner that you are now. Self-compassion and self-love will be necessary to get through this eclipse since you may need to accept how far you have come to be who you are by this lunation.

Following this lunation, you will have a better idea of what you want and need in a romantic relationship by the time Mercury stations direct in Taurus mid-May. Once direct, expect to feel more certain about communicating your desires for love. Having a clear idea about your love life will help your opportunities for love to take off once Jupiter enters Taurus followed by the new moon in Taurus. The new Jupiterian and lunar cycles will be the boost you need to stabilize your romantic desires, so this could be an excellent time to enter a new relationship or take your current one to the next level.

Sagittarius

Who will see your true self, Sagittarius? Being open and vulnerable doesn’t come easily to a happy-go-lucky zodiac sign like you. But if you want to invite a special someone into a deeper, more complex part of your life, then the full moon penumbral lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 5 will be the time to do it. The eclipse suggests a fated yet unexpected culmination, so you may not know how your lover will react to your true self until you try. Putting yourself out there won’t be easy, but it could bring you the clarity that you need in your love life.

A few days later, you may feel more inclined to nurture the emotional intimacy that you may crave in your love life when Venus enters Cancer. While this could be a touching Venusian transit to deepen an intimate bond, it could also become emotionally entangling if you take on a parental role with your partner. The catch will be knowing when to pull back even if you feel strongly about taking care of your lover. By the end of the month, the sun will be in Gemini which will ignite a strong desire to explore your options in love.

Capricorn

Focus on your value systems at the beginning of May, Capricorn. Once Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius, you may feel inspired to seek something more meaningful in your love life. Your desires for authenticity, freedom and friendship will come into focus during Pluto retrograde. If you’re not receiving such aspects in your love life, then it will be time to transform how you approach matters of the heart. After all, it will be time to seek greater intimacy through vulnerability during the full moon penumbral lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 5.

With both transits in mind, you may feel more self-assured about nurturing your romantic endeavors when Venus enters your opposite sign, Cancer. After all, you desire a loving partner and an emotionally healthy relationship, so use this Venusian energy to attain what you seek. Plus, it might be easier to clarify your desires for sex, pleasure and joy in your love life once Mercury stations direct in Taurus on May 14. Given that the new moon in Taurus will follow shortly after, consider this an excellent opportunity to set the intention that stability and security in love will unfold over the next six months.

Aquarius

As a free spirit, there are times when even you crave love, Aquarius. May might be the turnaround that you need in your love life once Pluto stations retrograde in your sign. It is time to go within to reflect on what you want and need in love. But first, you may need to practice self-acceptance since you will need to be vulnerable with your love life. Luckily, you may have the chance to slowly but surely incorporate your search for love into your daily routine once Venus enters Cancer on May 7.

Throughout the rest of the month, you may need to focus on what you need to work on in your love life. There might be some innate habits or predispositions that have come up during Mercury retrograde. By the time Mercury stations direct in Taurus on May 14, you may have a clearer idea of what you need to work on if you want to build a life with somebody. If you’re ready to take this risk, then set the intention to find someone you want to share your life with during the new moon in Taurus at the end of the month. Then let Jupiter in Taurus slowly but surely take off with your lunar manifestations!

Pisces

Your journey through intimacy comes to an unexpected close at the beginning of May, Pisces. When the full moon penumbral lunar eclipse in Scorpio rises, this will mark a fated yet unexpected close in your spiritual journey in love. Reflect on what you have learned about yourself that can enhance your journey as you move forward from this chapter. Shortly after, you may feel more idealistic about your love life when Venus enters Cancer. Although this Venusian energy is sweet, it might complicate sexual desires if you become emotionally invested.

Luckily, it might be much easier to discuss your boundaries and expectations once Mercury stations direct in Taurus on May 14. Once direct, your conversations will be much smoother. Plus, you might even be ready to discuss the next steps that you may want to take once Jupiter enters Taurus. The catch will be your tone, turf and timing. Set the intention to address your wants and desires for your love life throughout the next six months following the new moon in Taurus on May 19. You could even manifest to receive clear signs from the universe to know when the right time will be to have this conversation.

