Your March Love Horoscope Says You’re Forming New Relationships & Meeting New People

Change doesn’t have to be scary. In fact, it can be a good thing! Your March 2023 love horoscope beckons immense cosmic changes as several planets usher in a new cycle for romance, sex and commitment. Luckily, the majority of these changes will take place during mutable Pisces season and cardinal Aries season which will set the tone to ease into taking action with these new planetary alignments for love.

Beginning on March 2, Mercury will enter Pisces. Conversations around love might become murky, so avoid the potential confusion and delusion by being especially clear. Since this is a sentimental Mercurial transit, it may inspire more love notes, romantic songs and poetry!

One of the first major changes in the cosmos will occur just days later as Saturn enters Pisces on March 7. Taskmaster Saturn is feeling more hopeful than usual in the sign of the fish, so it could be fantastic for dissolving the walls that hold one back in love. However, Saturn in Pisces could become a hard lesson to learn in boundaries as well. There will also be a full moon in Virgo on the same day as Saturn’s ingress which will mark the end of a six-month cycle. Reflect on what makes a relationship healthy and productive while nipping bad habits, like being overly critical of one another, in the bud.

Opportunities to stabilize romantic endeavors are more than likely as Venus enters Taurus on March 16. The earthy Venusian energy is just what the collective needs to feel secure in boundaries, expectations and romantic commitments. Consider this the perfect transit to DTR!

Be direct and honest when talking about commitment when Mercury enters Aries on March 19. Be as subtle as a shotgun since Mercury in Aries doesn’t like to waste any time when it comes to love. A new astrological year will begin as the sun enters Aries on March 20. Aries season is unapologetically bold, which is perfect for making a courageous move in the name of love. Don’t be surprised if people are pulling Hollywood-worthy stunts to win someone’s heart!

Shortly after, there may be a call to focus on selfishness during the new moon in Aries on March 21. Prioritizing yourself is important since it can help create more fulfilling and healthier opportunities for romantic love. Focus on manifesting self-pleasure and self-love during this lunar cycle by treating yourself how you want a lover to treat you!

The second major cosmic change will commence on March 23 when Pluto enters Aquarius. As a new Plutonic period begins, major collective changes will occur in online dating, unconventional relationships and sexual subcultures. It could be the start of a more accepting, more freeing romantic revolution!

Finally, sex and assertion will be a sensitive subject when Mars enters Cancer on March 25. Watery Mars is somewhat passive-aggressive, likely resulting in emotionally challenging confrontations with lovers. Sex will also be touchy given that Mars in Cancer will want it to be more about love than lust.

With so many cosmic changes occurring throughout March, love will surely keep you on your toes! Keep reading to receive your love horoscope for your sun sign and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Month

Aries

Who will see you for you, Aries? Although you come across as a confident zodiac sign who’s full of life and bolster, this fiery front usually comes out to hide your secret heart. Being vulnerable in love isn’t easy since you tend to be a little more emotionally and mentally guarded. Luckily, a special someone will take the time to help you ease into your sensitive side as Mercury and Saturn enter Pisces early in the month. It may even feel like this person can see your soul, which is rare to find in a lover.

Later in the month, expect to feel amplified as the sun enters your sign on March 20 followed by the new moon in your sign a day later. With both luminaries on your side, you may feel more self-assured than ever before since you will have the cosmos to enhance your beauty inside and out. Shortly after, you will begin to feel pulled toward following your dreams in love when Pluto enters Aquarius. Allow the Plutonic energy to guide you in fulfilling your wishes for love, no matter how weird or wonderful your wishes may be.

Taurus

Nobody will know you like your lover does, Taurus. Your perfect relationship might have a slow yet steady start, especially if love is born from friendship. So, you may feel like now is the time to ease a friendship into a relationship as Mercury and Saturn enter Pisces at the beginning of March. It may even be the perfect time to focus on having a BFF for a partner since you will feel inevitably closer to your lover!

Expect to feel ultra-attractive once Venus enters your sign on March 16. Venus will amplify your natural beauty and charisma, which will undoubtedly draw in suitors from every direction. It could be just what you need since everyone loves feeling desired! Toward the end of the month, you will need to reflect on what will help you feel self-assured when taking charge of your love life as the sun enters Aries, followed by the new moon in Aries. By March 23, expect to feel different about how much others know about your romantic endeavors or even your partner when Pluto enters Aquarius. Work with Pluto to keep people guessing about your love life!

Gemini

Go public, Gemini! March is your month to be unapologetic about your love life by leaving nothing to the imagination. Being open and honest about your romantic endeavors will come first as Mercury and Saturn enter Pisces at the beginning of the month. Luckily, you can use the Pisces energy to front all the beautiful moments in your love life. Post a flirty pic of your date outfit, or a cute reel of a restaurant you went to with your boo. Romanticize your love life!

Midway through the month, you may feel more reflective about what will help you feel stable and secure in romance when Venus enters Taurus. Dig deep into your subconscious to see what you need to focus on to have the commitment that you deserve. Doing so can set you up for success since you may discover secret wishes and dreams that you can pursue when the sun enters Aries on March 20. Set the intention to fulfill your heart’s desires over the next six months the following day during the new moon in Aries. Your love life will become more fulfilling throughout this lunar cycle.

Cancer

It’s time to move forward in your journey of love, Cancer. Beginning on March 7, you may feel like it’s time to let go of any stagnancy during the full moon in Virgo. Shift the narrative to focus on your future, especially as Saturn enters Pisces. There’s so much for you to do, see and explore in your journey of love. Consider the beginning of March the perfect time for you to focus on your next, big adventure – with or without a partner!

Commit to pursuing your aspirations for love when Venus enters Taurus mid-month. Venus could guide you toward dating someone in your greater community, like a friend of a friend or someone you swipe right on a dating app. You may even feel inspired to support your lover with their dreams as they do with yours! But be open to making changes in the way that you view intimacy when Pluto enters Aquarius on March 23. Emotional, psychological and sexual intimacy may become a bit more unique to you since this could be the perfect time to work on accepting your deepest, darkest desires.

Leo

Open up about what you want and need in intimacy, Leo. You may feel more reflective about your secret love affairs and desire for emotional depth through sensual expression as Mercury and Saturn enter Pisces in early March. Between both transits, now is the time to be compassionately honest about your secret desires if you want to become aligned with an intimate yet healthy relationship. Focus on what you value in love while releasing any anxieties surrounding commitment during the full moon in Virgo on March 10.

Midway through March, you may feel more open about your love life when Venus enters Taurus. This could be an excellent Venusian transit to soft launch your relationship or to put yourself out there if you want to be more direct about what you’re looking for in a relationship. Venus will also amplify your attractiveness, so expect to receive more attention than usual! By the end of the month, an intense yet profound transformation will begin to take place in your romantic relationships and with your partner when Pluto enters Aquarius on March 23. Go into this new chapter with an open mind.

Virgo

“I deserve love” should be your mantra all month long, Virgo! At the beginning of March, you may feel more open about expressing your future goals, wishes and desires as both Mercury and Saturn enter Pisces. Now that Saturn’s on your side, you are about to embark on a long journey in commitment. So, think about what you want in a long-term partner, marriage, or relationship since Saturn can bring in your soulmate over the next few years! Saturn’s ingress is especially impactful if you’re unattached since the full moon in your sign on March 7 may represent the end of your single life!

As the month continues to unfold, there’ll be greater opportunities to communicate what you’re looking for in an intimate bond as Mercury and the sun enter Aries. However, you should set the intention to develop an emotional, sexual and psychologically intimate bond with boundaries to avoid a potential entanglement during the new moon in Aries on March 21. Following the new moon, you may feel incredibly empowered to seek a deep, meaningful relationship over the next six months!

Libra

Libra, as a Venusian sign, you might be prone to jumping right into a partnership instead of being alone. So, it might be time to focus on your relationship with yourself throughout March. With Venus entering Taurus on March 16 followed by the sun and Mercury entering Aries a few days later, you may feel attuned to considering your romantic opportunities. Intimacy through sensual connection and stability is preferred, but the strong Aries energy encourages you to reinforce your desires through boundaries to ensure that your love life is healthy.

If you want to manifest more self-love and romantic love, then set the intention to find it during the new moon in Aries on March 21. Use the lunation to focus on creating an independent yet passionate connection with yourself and your lover. It could be the perfect lunar cycle to focus on cultivating stronger boundaries within your relationship to avoid disregarding your wants and needs for someone else’s benefit. Ultimately, your sex and love life are bound to begin an intense transformation when Pluto enters Aquarius on March 23. Have an open mind during this Plutonic period!

Scorpio

What brings you joy, Scorpio? Explore your romantic and sexual wishes with an open heart when Mercury and Saturn enter Pisces at the beginning of March. You will feel more curious about your love life, so don’t be afraid to romanticize your dates or create a mystical ambiance before diving into your sexual pleasure. Since Saturn will be on your side, it might be time to work on using your discernment in love to avoid confusing fantasy for reality. Saturn can help you be a little more accountable for what goes on in your love and sex life!

There might be an opportunity for commitment mid-way through March when Venus enters your opposite sign, Taurus. If you’re single, then this could be an excellent transit to lockdown your lover! But if you’re already in a relationship, then use Venus’ power to take your partnership to the next level. By the new moon in Aries on March 21, you may feel ready to manifest more time for passion and sexual pleasure in your everyday life. Part of this could be focusing on new adventures in love or with your partner when Mars enters Cancer at the end of March!

Sagittarius

What kind of life do you want to build with your special someone, Sagittarius? Use your visionary skills to envision the home and family you may want to have with your lover as Mercury and Saturn enter Pisces early on in the month. Both transits can help you get in touch with your truest desires, which will ultimately help you become aligned with the life you want to live with your partner. Since Saturn is about to begin a long transit, you and your partner will need to be intuitively in step while creating your home and family together.

Love will slowly but surely become a major focus as Venus enters Taurus mid-way through the month. As your everyday routine becomes saturated with Venusian energy, you may feel more inclined to carve out time with your partner. Make the most of mundane activities, like grocery shopping, to connect with your partner. By the time Mercury and the sun enter Aries, you could feel more sexual than usual! You could even manifest kinkier, hotter sex during the new moon in Aries on March 21. But this may also come with the risk of pregnancy, so be careful!

Capricorn

Get your flirt on, Capricorn. Take talking matters of the heart a little more seriously as Mercury and Saturn enter Pisces early in March. Mercury’s sweet tone and compassionate voice will help you be softer in conversation, which will help you and your lover become closer. However, you can use Saturn’s intuitive backbone to maintain boundaries to avoid becoming entrenched or emotionally drained. Either way, this is an excellent time to be a little more vulnerable when you’re talking to your partner or crush.

Plan a few date nights after Venus enters Taurus on March 16. The Venusian energy will bring out your inner romantic, so you may feel more inclined to wine and dine your lover. Sex will also become more luxurious since Venus can enhance the amorous essence of your passionate affairs. By the end of March, expect to feel more direct about pursuing your heart’s desire when Mars enters your opposite sign, Cancer. Although this Martian energy can be excellent for going after a relationship, it could also amplify passive-aggressiveness. Keep it civil with your partner instead of angling for a fight.

Aquarius

What will help you feel secure in your love life, Aquarius? As Mercury and Saturn enter Pisces early in March, you may feel more attuned to creating a stable love life. Think about what you want in a partner and relationship. When the timing feels right, talk over your romantic values with someone that you trust or with your partner. Since Saturn will finally be in Pisces, you may feel more confident in your ability to create intuitive security in your love life. But you may need to end any unhealthy entanglements to move forward during the full moon in Virgo on March 7.

As March continues to unfold, you may become surprisingly upfront about your desires as Mercury and the sun enters Aries. Although this isn’t your usual style of communication, it might be just what you need to let your lover know exactly where you’re coming from. Manifest having direct, honest communication with your partner over the next six months under a new moon in Aries on March 23. You might be shocked with how forthright you’ll become, especially if you want something in your love life!

Pisces

March is your month for love, Pisces! You will come across as more desirable than ever before with Mercury and Saturn entering your sign early in the month. Focus on harnessing Mercury’s power to sweet-talk your way into anything, so this could be excellent for getting what you want in love! Since Saturn will be on your side for the next few years, it might be time to think about how you can mature as a partner to become the best self in your relationship. Part of this is setting hard boundaries in place while nipping any bad habits in the bud that may hinder the development of your relationships during the full moon in Virgo on March 7.

Moving forward, expect to feel more direct about what you want to prioritize in your romantic endeavors as Mercury and the sun enter Aries. Stand by your desires and values to amplify the stability in your love life! By March 25, you could feel more sexually and romantically assertive as Mars enters Cancer. Use the Martian energy to take a leap of faith by asking your crush out on a date or making the first move with your lover!

