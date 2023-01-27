Your Love Horoscope For February Is a Reminder That Fairy Tales *Can* Come True

Scroll To See More Images

Love is in the air! Can you feel it? Your February 2023 love horoscope will give you so much hope for what this month has in store for those who are single and those who are taken!

Before you let your imagination run wild, keep in mind that February is this perfect time to be intentional with what you’re manifesting in your love life, because this month, there will be no retrograde planets! On February 5, the big-hearted full moon in Leo will be gleaming with sensual passion. Luna will warm the winter sky with larger-than-life feelings, so it might be time to own how you feel about your special someone instead of trying to hide it any longer! The solar-infused full moon can help us be confident when putting our heart’s desires out there in a gallant effort to share our love.

Later on, talking to our lovers and crushes might lead to something unexpected yet exciting when Mercury enters Aquarius on February 11, leaving behind the post-retrograde shadow. The cosmic messenger is somewhat unpredictable but friendly in the sign of the water-bearer, so we can use this to our advantage by finding unique ways to entertain a conversation with our special someone. Ask them funky questions, share your unconventional opinions and see if their inner weirdo matches yours! Mercury’s friendly vibe could even be a cosmic cue to test the waters with a friend.

A subtle submersion into the absolution of unconditional love will permeate the cosmos when the sun enters Pisces on February 18. The twelfth and final zodiacal season is the perfect time to review our journey in love from a place of spiritual enlightenment. However, don’t let the rosy glow of this astrological season diffuse discernment when approaching matters of the heart.

Immense hope for what this next cycle in love has in store will be prevalent during the new moon in Pisces on February 20. The magical new moon will feel dreamy and intuitive, which is perfect for visualizing what you want to bring into your love life over the next six months. Amplify the intentions you set on the new moon through artistic mediums like painting, singing or writing poetry.

While the new moon will open a new cycle, the planet of love will go from exalted to detriment on February 20. Venus entering Aries isn’t traditionally auspicious for love since Venus doesn’t fare well in the role of the chaser. But the assertive quality of Aries can encourage Venus to be more forthright in love as we assume more courage when going after our heart’s desires. The trick is keeping the passion alive to avoid falling out of love as quickly as we fell into love during this Venusian transit.

Will you be shot by one of Cupid’s arrows this month? Keep reading to receive your love horoscope for your sun sign and/or rising sign:

Aries

What’s love got to do with it, Aries? You may be wondering about how far your love and sex life have come over the last six months during the full moon in Leo on February 5. Reflect on who and what gives you those highly coveted butterflies while letting go of any romantic endeavors that don’t pique your interest. The full moon could even be the perfect time to DTR with a lover!

Look for someone who will see you for who you are throughout the rest of February. With Pisces season beginning on February 18, followed by the new moon in Pisces a few days later, you should manifest a lover who will unconditionally love you and make the effort to see the beauty in your secret self. A secret admirer could even come forward by the end of the month since you will be nearly irresistible once Venus enters your sign! You’ll be the talk of the town with Venus on your side, so use this alluring appeal to your advantage in your quest for love.

Taurus

Is it time to go public, Taurus? Your love life has been hush-hush over the last six months leading up to the full moon in Leo on February 5. Typically, you may be more face-forward with your relationships or in the dating scene. But this recent lunar cycle has encouraged you to take a step back to keep your love life on the DL while figuring out what you want to build with your special someone. After this lunar cycle has wrapped up, you may feel ready to share your desires in love and what you have worked on with your partner.

Later in the month, you may feel more vulnerable about sharing your hopes, wishes, and dreams for your love life after Pisces season begins. Set the intention to maintain this vulnerability to deepen the spiritual bond and dreaminess in your romantic connection over the next six months during the new moon in Pisces on February 20. Between the solar ingress and the new moon, you could even consider this a sign from the universe to shoot your shot with a friend that you can’t stop daydreaming about!

Gemini

Don’t be afraid to own what’s going on in your love life, Gemini. Look at how far your endeavors in love have come over the past six months during the full moon in Leo on February 5. Luna’s warmth will color your conversations about your love life with exuberance, passion, and confidence! You may feel more self-assured with your flirting skills, or notice how much your talks with your love have improved. The lunation could even help you feel more certain of your favorite local spots for dates.

By mid-February, you may feel like it is time to clue others in on your love life during Pisces season. The sun’s mutable watery energy will slowly ease you into a more public spotlight, so you may feel more comfortable showing off your boo on social media or going on date after date to find your soulmate. By the new moon in Pisces on February 20, you may feel ready to set the intention to be more vulnerable about your journey in love by putting yourself out there!

Cancer

Loyalty is a must, Cancer. At the beginning of February, the last six months will be at the forefront of your mind as you consider what will help you feel secure and stable in love during the full moon in Leo. Say “goodbye” to whatever rocks the boat in your love life – including any toxic lovers – while amplifying the honest-to-goodness energy that this full moon can amplify in your romantic journey.

You may feel more hopeful about your journey in love as February continues to unfold since Pisces season is the perfect time to let go of any fears, inhibitions, and worries. The magical mutability of Pisces season will encourage you to have a go-with-the-flow mindset, allowing you to enter a more spiritually-focused phase in your romantic journey. Manifest opportunities to deeply connect with your lover through new adventures and life experiences over the next six months during the new moon in Pisces on February 20. Charge forward in this new chapter with Venus in Aries enhancing your confidence to pursue the love of a lifetime!

Leo

Share the spotlight, Leo. Easier said than done, especially with the full moon in your sign on February 5. But the full moon is your cosmic cue to think about how you can shine alongside your lover by reflecting on how much you have matured as a partner over the last six months. The lunation could also serve as a not-so-subtle reminder to pair up with someone who will want to dazzle with you instead of trying to snuff your light! If you need to talk over your boundaries and expectations for love, do so when Mercury enters Aquarius almost a week later.

Throughout the remainder of February, you may feel called to share your secret self with your lover during Pisces season. Listen to your intuition as you consider when to open up your mind, body, and heart to your special someone. But don’t overlook any red flags for the sake of love since you should be careful about sharing such emotional, sexual, and spiritual intimacy with someone. Set the intention to slowly become more vulnerable without losing your power and control over the next six months during the new moon in Pisces on February 20.

Virgo

How has your outlook on love changed, Virgo? The last six months have been enlightening since you may have become more confident in your ability to accept love and open your heart up. Your subconscious journey will come full circle during the full moon in Leo at the beginning of the month, so use this lunation to let go of any residual fears or lack of self-assuredness to embrace a more positive mentality as you approach your romantic endeavors. You deserve love!

As the month continues, you may notice how empowering your mental shift is since new partnership opportunities could come to fruition during Pisces season. It will feel like a dream come true since the magical essence of Pisces season may spark the beginning of a new relationship, or assist with easing you into a deeper connection in your current partnership. If you want to manifest finding your soulmate or taking your relationship to the next level, then visualize this coming to fruition during the new moon in Pisces on February 20. Watch your dreams come to fruition over the next six months!

Libra

Your soulmate could be your best friend too, Libra. Look at how far your friendship has come with your lover or crush over the last six months during the full moon in Leo on February 5. The bond between you and your special someone may have deepened tremendously, especially if you were there for each other while chasing after your dreams. You could even consider this full moon your sign from the universe to let your friend know your true feelings!

Later in February, you may feel like love is in the air and everywhere you look during Pisces season. The effortless amorous vibe of Pisces season will make your days more magical, so you may feel like everything you see, hear, and experience is cosmically attuned to your love life. If you want to maintain this magical vibe, then set the intention to make every day loving and beautiful during the new moon in Pisces on February 20. Since Venus will enter Aries shortly after the new moon, you may feel brazen as you go after your true love and desire for commitment.

Scorpio

Open up about your love life, Scorpio. As a secretive scorpion, you tend to be more withdrawn about matters of the heart. But the full moon in Leo on February 5 might encourage you to finally kiss and tell! It’s time to be more open about what has transpired in your love life over the last six months during the fiery lunation. You could use this lunation as an opportunity to hard launch your partner or be more vulnerable with your dating life.

You may feel attuned to the fantastical romantic vibe throughout Pisces season during the remainder of the month. Pisces season will intuitively heighten your love life, so you will be led to fairytale dates and incredible honeymoon phase sex. Keep the passion going by setting the intention to focus on having a whimsical love life during the new moon in Pisces on February 20. Use this new moon to visualize the type of dates you want to go on and the kind of sex you want to invite into your life over the next six months!

Sagittarius

Look at how far you’ve come in your journey in love, Sagittarius! As a true explorer, you may have encountered uncharted territory in your love life over the last six months. You could have tried something new that could have expanded upon your views of commitment and sex. An adventure could have deepened your bond with your partner or led to meeting someone new. Now that the full moon in Leo is wrapping up this cycle on February 5, find the silver lining in this chapter of love and life.

Moving forward, you may feel more inclined to think about what building a life with your special someone would be like throughout Pisces season. Dreams of having a home, family, and more with your lover will dance before your eyes. Don’t be surprised if you’re in a nesting phase during the new moon in Pisces on February 20 since you might be getting intuitively ready to invite love into your sacred spaces. Manifest the life you want to make with your partner during the new moon! Then go after it with courage and confidence when Venus enters fiery Aries.

Capricorn

What do you need to feel secure in your intimate bonds, Capricorn? The last six months have tested your love life to see if you have aligned yourself with the right person who will amplify your empowerment. Now that you have undergone this transformative cycle, you may feel more self-assured about your desire for emotional, psychological, and sexual intimacy under the full moon in Leo on February 5. Let your lover know where you stand if you want to deepen your relationship.

Following the full moon, you may feel notably hopeful when talking about love during Pisces season. Usually, you’re a pretty serious earth sign who prefers to take the no-nonsense route – even in love. But Pisces season may encourage you to be more vulnerable, which could be perfect for putting yourself out there if you want to share your feelings. Let your lover know how much they mean to you and use communication as an opportunity to get to know one another. Set the intention to be continually vulnerable about your heart’s desires over the next six months during the new moon in Pisces on February 20.

Aquarius

Don’t be afraid to commit, Aquarius! If you have learned anything in the last six months, then you should have learned to overcome your commitment issues. You’re the zodiac sign who needs room to breathe in love, but if you’re with the right person, then breathing should be easy! As the full moon in Leo brings this cycle to a culmination on February 5, you should let go of any residual fears or inhibitions to accept the love that you deserve with full confidence. Embrace your love life with enthusiasm!

Throughout the remainder of February, you may feel like there’s a never-ending surplus of love in your life during Pisces season. You may feel intuitively drawn to romantic opportunities that will be secure, such as falling in love with someone who will be your safe place to fall. If you want to amplify the stability of your love life, then manifest being in a relationship with someone who will be attuned to your wants and needs during the new moon in Pisces on February 20. Let love be your new comfort zone.

Pisces

Love yourself as you would love someone else, Pisces. Your daily routine has become more passionate over the last six months, especially if you had spiced it up with exciting dates or spent more time with your lover. Think about what you want to maintain in your new schedule during the full moon in Leo on February 5. You could even let go of any unfulfilling aspects of your love life as well during the confident lunation!

Now that you’re in a passionate chapter of your life, you may feel more attractive than usual. After your season begins on February 18, the solar energy will amplify your personality and looks. You will receive attention from a million different directions, which could be fantastic if you want to play the game of love. If not, don’t be surprised if your partner is loving on you more than usual! By the new moon in your sign toward the end of the month, you may feel like it’s time to work on yourself to be the best partner to your soulmate. Use the next six months for self-improvement, which will surely reflect in your romantic relationship!

