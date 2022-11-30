Your Love Horoscope For December Is Your Last Call For Love in 2022, So Don’t Ignore It

Scroll To See More Images

Consider this your last chance to make your move! Your love horoscope for December 2022 is your reminder to end this year on a good note. This month is all about getting serious with your pursuits in love, which will come up during the holidays or NYE plans!

Beginning on December 3, Neptune will station direct in Pisces. Although dreamy and whimsical, Neptune will be back to its elusive ways. Don’t forget to take off your rose-colored glasses during this transit.

A few days later, Mercury will enter Capricorn on December 6 and Venus will join in on the fun on December 9. Once the cosmic messenger and love goddess are in the sign of the sea-goat, love will be unusually sober. Talking about the future will be taken more seriously since these transits encourage a mature approach in love.

A six-month cycle of exploring curiosities will conclude during the full moon in Gemini on December 7. Reflect on what you learned in love and how your communication improved during the full moon.

Later, Jupiter will enter Aries on December 20. The initial ingress will be the perfect time to reflect on Jupiter retrograde since you may need to work on putting your needs first before taking a partner into account. After, Jupiter in Aries may give you the confidence you need to pursue whatever your heart desires!

Shortly after, the sun will enter Capricorn on December 21. Even though this is not super romantic, Capricorn season does give us a realistic perspective of what we are working towards in love. Then a new cycle will begin during the new moon in Capricorn on December 23, so this is the perfect time to manifest a mature, established partner and a long-lasting relationship.

Finally, the month and year conclude with Mercury stationing retrograde in Capricorn on December 29. Although Mercury retrograde is notorious for causing miscommunication and other unhelpful mishaps, you could use this time to reconsider the trajectory of your love life.

What will happen in your love life before 2022 ends? Keep reading to receive your love horoscope for your sun sign and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Month

Aries

Be clear about your desires, Aries. Check your unrealistic perspectives of your love life when Neptune stations direct in Pisces. Then wrap up any poor communication habits during the full moon in Gemini.

Later on, manifest a power couple status during the new moon in Capricorn to enhance your love life. But keep your partner’s needs in mind so that nothing is misconstrued, especially online, during Mercury retrograde in Capricorn.

Taurus

Make a wish, Taurus! Since Neptune will station direct in Pisces at the beginning of December, your dreams for love could come true but don’t get lost in your fantasies.

As December unfolds, Capricorn’s energy will infuse your love life with your soul’s journey. Plan a new adventure in your love life during the new moon in Capricorn. Hold back from committing to travel plans until Mercury retrograde in Capricorn is over.

Gemini

Who are you as a partner, Gemini? Reflect on how far you have come during the full moon in your sign at the beginning of December. You may even surprise yourself!

Since the Capricorn energy will take over, let go of your inhibitions to enjoy psychological, emotional, and sexual intimacy. Set the intention to have an intimate relationship over an entanglement during the new moon in Capricorn.

Cancer

It’s cuffing season, Cancer! Let go of any indecision during the full moon in Gemini at the beginning of the month while maintaining a hopeful yet realistic attitude when Neptune stations direct in Pisces.

Throughout the rest of December, you may feel inclined to take your relationship to the next level thanks to the Capricorn energy. Set your love intentions during the new moon in Capricorn, but be open to revising your manifestations when Mercury stations retrograde.

Leo

Steer clear of entanglements, Leo. Since Neptune will station direct in Pisces at the beginning of December, you may accidentally lose sight of your boundaries in intimate relationships.

Prioritize healthy relationship habits by using the strictness of Capricorn season to stand by your expectations in love. The new moon in Capricorn could open a productive cycle in love, but you will need to be clear about your intentions during Mercury retrograde.

Virgo

What do you need in love, Virgo? You may have an idealistic view of your love life when Neptune stations direct in Pisces. But don’t lose yourself in the process of falling in love.

Since Capricorn season is your time to enjoy the honeymoon phase, so embrace it! The new moon in Capricorn could help improve your sex life but try to avoid sexual mishaps during Mercury retrograde.

Libra

What do you want in love, Libra? Have a clear perception of how a partner could fit into your daily routine and help sustain healthy habits when Neptune stations direct in Pisces.

For the rest of the month, the Capricorn energy will encourage you to build a life with someone. Since home and family will be on your mind, use the new moon in Capricorn to manifest a life with your partner. But be open to revisions during Mercury retrograde!

Scorpio

Explore your fantasies, Scorpio. Don’t let your daydreams interfere with the reality of your sex life when Neptune stations direct in Pisces at the beginning of December.

Part of this will be having mature, necessary conversations while Capricorn season unfolds. You could use the new moon in Capricorn to manifest better communication, which may immediately result in a few opportunities to improve through Mercury retrograde.

Sagittarius

What do you value in love, Sagittarius? Don’t deny your desire to build a life with someone when Neptune stations direct in Pisces at the beginning of December.

Focus on the security and stability of your love life throughout the rest of the month thanks to Capricorn season. Set the intention to put your needs first during the new moon in Capricorn and don’t disregard your values during Mercury retrograde!

Capricorn

It’s all about you, Capricorn! Focus on being clear and decisive in conversation so that something isn’t misconstrued when Neptune stations direct in Pisces.

Expect to feel self-assured when your season starts! The new moon in your sign could be the perfect time to manifest self-love and romantic love. Don’t be afraid to reflect on what kind of partner you want to be during Mercury retrograde.

Aquarius

Open up, Aquarius. Work on feeling self-assured when you communicate what you want or need in your romantic relationships during the full moon in Gemini.

You may feel more introspective throughout Capricorn season, so you should work on being more vulnerable during the new moon in Capricorn. Use Mercury retrograde as a practice run to figure out how you should open up!

Pisces

Have a realistic self-perception, Pisces. Since Neptune will station direct in your sign, you should see yourself in a higher light but don’t disregard what you could work on as a romantic partner.

Capricorn season will usher in new opportunities in love! It might be time to give one of your friends a chance or focus on instilling friendship in your relationship during the new moon in Capricorn.

