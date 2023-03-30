Your April Love Horoscope Says Mercury Retrograde Is About to Make Everyone Miss Their Ex

Scroll To See More Images

Is there an ex that you want to reconnect with, or better yet, an ex that you need to block ASAP? Your April 2023 love horoscope implies that love is up in the air since anything could happen this month! Although April has a rather easygoing beginning, the upcoming eclipse and Mercury retrograde will surely complicate everyone’s love life by the end of the month.

Matters of the heart will be the focus of almost every conversation after Mercury enters Taurus on April 3. It might take a while to open up during this fixed Mercurial transit, however, this could lead to long-lasting conversations about what could come in love and relationships.

A few days later on April 6, the full moon in Libra will represent the culmination of a cycle of commitment, balance and harmony. Reflect on what came up over the last six months to see if it’s worth continuing a relationship or situationship. If you’re unsure of whether or not to continue your romance, ask yourself this – does this person bring me peace or disrupt my peace?

By April 11, there might be a few options to toy with as Venus enters Gemini. Now that the planet of love is in the sign of the twins, there will be this indication of two or more paths, choices, opportunities and more. With so many options to choose from, have a little fun by keeping your love life light and flirty during this Venusian transit! Let’s not forget, the Lovers Tarot card is also ruled by Gemini.

Then a six-month cycle will begin during the new moon hybrid solar eclipse in Aries on April 20. Eclipses are like celestial Russian roulette, so this isn’t a lunation for setting intentions or manifestations since this eclipse will provoke fated yet unpredictable events. Since Aries represents independence and courage, this eclipse could encourage embracing autonomy in love by shooting your shot or encouraging more alone time in a relationship.

As the eclipse season begins, Aries season will also come to an end as the sun enters Taurus on April 20. The beginning of Taurus season has a somewhat chaotic start given the eclipse portal and pending retrograde, so this will likely not be as stable as usual. However, the end of Taurus season could be an excellent time to reconsider what deepens the beauty, loyalty and stability in your love life.

April goes out with a bang since Mercury will station retrograde in Taurus on April 21. As the old saying goes, “Mercury Rx brings back the ex”! Prepare for old flames to resurface during this Mercury retrograde since it’s occurring in Venusian Taurus. Exes might reach out with a silly text to grab your attention or you might think about someone from your past more than usual. While Mercury retrograde in Taurus could be a great time to reconnect, it’ll likely be a better cosmic opportunity to lay the past to rest.

Who will come back into your love life in one way or another throughout April? Keep reading for your sun sign and/or rising sign’s horoscope:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Month

Aries

Feeling secure in yourself and your love life will be your main priority, Aries. Think about what you’re looking for in a partner and relationship when Mercury enters Taurus on April 3. However, it might take you a hot minute to come to terms with your desires before you share them, so don’t rush into a conversation that you’re not ready to have! Matters of your heart will come full circle by the full moon in Libra a few days later. You might be ready to move forward from this chapter in your love life if you’re not with someone who can meet you where you’re at.

Later in the month, you may feel like it’s time to focus on yourself during the new moon hybrid solar eclipse in your sign. This is your year, so make the most of it by putting yourself first – even in love! Luckily, you might be in a more stable place to pursue your heart’s desires since the sun will enter Taurus on April 20. But don’t be afraid to revisit old conversations of what you want and need after Mercury stations retrograde in Taurus the following day.

Taurus

How can love fit into your lifestyle, Taurus? You might be more communicative about what you expect in a relationship and partner since your peace of mind comes first when Mercury enters your sign on April 3. Between this transit and the full moon in Libra a few days later, you will need to adjust how much dating affects your day-to-day life. Focus on finding your balance by creating reasonable boundaries for yourself and your love life so that way romance can enhance your lifestyle, not take away from it!

Have an open mind about who you could date or what you could do with your relationship status when Venus enters Gemini in mid-April. Flexibility will be key during this Venusian transit! Toward the end of the month, you will embark on a new six-month cycle that will encourage you to find your sweet spot with how much or how fast you let someone in during the new moon hybrid solar eclipse in Aries. Take things slow during your season, especially since there might be some curveballs coming your way after Mercury stations retrograde in your sign on April 21.

Gemini

Love will be on your mind all month long, Gemini. Your mental wheels will be slowly turning once Mercury enters Taurus on April 3. Mercury’s plodding mental agility is just what you need to slow your roll with love and commitment, especially if you need to mull things over. Since the full moon in Libra will be a few days later, you will be wrapping up a cycle of dating and sex! Both transits might be your cosmic cue to either commit to a special someone or to move forward in your pursuit of love,

Given that Venus will enter your sign by April 11, you might feel more inclined to keep your love life light-hearted. If you’re single, then Venus will attract plenty of new options to choose from! If you’re coupled up, then Venus will breathe life back into your relationship by focusing on communication and exploring curiosities. Use this energy to get ready for the next six months of exploring your dreams with a lover or taking a friendship to the next level following the new moon hybrid solar eclipse in Aries! Try not to overthink anything when Mercury stations retrograde in Taurus on April 21.

Cancer

Share your dreams with your lover, Cancer! Slowly but surely open up to your lover about what you dream of doing and becoming after Mercury enters Taurus at the beginning of the month. This Mercurial energy could even encourage you to slowly deepen one of your friendships if you feel called to pursue something more meaningful and romantic with a friend. You may feel especially motivated to move forward since your desire to build a life with someone will be amplified during the full moon in Libra on April 6.

Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there with faith in the universe during the new moon hybrid solar eclipse in Aries on April 20! This eclipse will begin a fated yet unpredictable cycle that could attract plenty of possibilities in love and result in unexpected feedback when you big to launch your relationship. Take it for what it is since this eclipse will have your back either way. However, there might be some hiccups in your love life once Mercury retrograde in Taurus begins! Some friends and former flames will try to come back into your life, so be selective with whose love you want to accept.

Leo

Open up about your love life, Leo. Now is the time to explore your options in love by seeing who’s in your dating pool or what you could do with your partner once Mercury enters Taurus on April 3. After all, you might be ready to lock something down in your love life a few days later during the full moon in Libra. You could solidify a budding relationship by having the DTR talk, or you and your partner could agree to meet each other halfway on something major in your relationship.

Don’t be afraid to switch things up in your love life once Venus enters Gemini in mid-April! Venus in Gemini will be an excellent transit to sharing your curiosities with your lover through unique dates. After all, a new but unexpected journey in your love life will begin following the new moon hybrid solar eclipse in Aries! This journey could be the perfect opportunity to go on vacation with your bae, especially if you two have been dying for a getaway trip. You may also find that this eclipse could broaden your perspective of love in unpredictable ways. Go into it with an open mind!

Virgo

What will you find in your journey of love, Virgo? It might be time to explore your options when Mercury enters Taurus on April 3. But this is a slow-moving Mercurial transit, so don’t drag your feet because you might be afraid of falling deeply in love with this new chapter in romance. This is also the perfect time to let go of any non-reciprocal relationships so that you can move forward during the full moon in Libra a few days later. Doing so will set you up for success to attract new romantic opportunities by the time Venus enters Gemini!

Whether you like it or not, a new fated yet unpredictable chapter of intimacy is bound to open during the new moon hybrid solar eclipse in Aries on April 20. Although eclipses can be chaotic, you can look at this super-charged lunation as an opportunity to find your power through being vulnerable with a lover. Luckily, you will feel motivated to move forward in this new journey of intimacy since the sun in Taurus will help you feel semi-stable. However, you might be surprised by what loose ends you still need to tie up after Mercury retrograde in Taurus begins on April 21.

Libra

What will be shared in private, Libra? Slowly but surely, more opportunities to get to know your lover and to share pieces of yourself will arise behind closed doors once Mercury is in Taurus. Between this transit and the full moon in your sign on April 6, you might be ready to go beyond the superficiality of love. Letting someone in is scary, but you can’t hide forever if you want to deepen the intimacy of your love life. However, don’t neglect your boundaries for the sake of love since you’ll want to avoid a potential entanglement.

A new yet unexpected chapter in your love life will begin later in April during the new moon hybrid solar eclipse in Aries. Although eclipses can be challenging to gauge since these astrological events are somewhat chaotic, you can bet on experiencing more independence in your love life during this six-month cycle. You may feel ready to put yourself out there without relying on others for help or create a better relationship with autonomy in your romantic relationship. But this may begin through trial and error since Mercury retrograde in Taurus will disrupt private romantic and sensual matters.

Scorpio

Your love life is in for some twists and turns this month, Scorpio! Beginning on April 3, you may feel more communicative about your expectations and boundaries for romance when Mercury enters your opposite sign, Taurus. However, you will need to come to terms with what you want in love by the full moon in Libra a few days later. Once you feel at peace with your desires, the conversation should be much easier to navigate. Be clear and concise to achieve intimacy instead of entanglements, especially after Venus enters Gemini on April 11.

Later in April, you may feel like your love life is on the precipice of something new and exciting as the new moon hybrid solar eclipse in Aries draws closer! As a fated but unexpected six-month cycle begins following this eclipse, keep an open mind to where love could go and how it influences your day-to-day life. You may even be in for some immediate chaos given that Mercury will station retrograde in Taurus on April 21. Exes may come back during this retrograde, or you might be unsure about your current relationship. Don’t make any sudden decisions that you may regret!

Sagittarius

Love can add so much more to your life, Sagittarius. You may feel more inclined to keep in touch with your lover or crush when Mercury enters Taurus on April 3. There’s just something so sweet about touching base throughout your day that will make you wonder how you could have ever gone without this. Since Venus will be entering your opposite sign, Gemini, communication will become an expectation for love. But not just any ol’ chat will do since Venus in Gemini will encourage you to have stimulating, curious conversations to see if you and your lover are on the same wavelength.

New but unexpected opportunities for romance and sex will arise over the next six months following the new moon hybrid solar eclipse in Aries on April 20. Although eclipses can be somewhat chaotic, you might be ready for this exciting new cycle since it will feel fresh yet unfamiliar. Although Taurus season will begin shortly after, you may not feel as stable since Mercury will also station retrograde in Taurus. Prepare for some comical mishaps to occur since you and your lover might be prone to foot-in-mouth syndrome during Mercury retrograde!

Capricorn

Are you bringing sexy back this month, Capricorn? Justin Timberlake’s hit early 2000s song, “SexyBack” might be playing in the back of your mind as Mercury enters Taurus on April 3. Typically, you’re a pretty serious earth sign who’s all work and no play. But this Mercurial energy might turn your attention more toward your sensuality and love life since dating might seem more fun than usual! Tending to your love life might even be heightened by the desire to share your life with someone special during the full moon in Libra.

Keep the good vibes going by exploring your dating pool or encouraging your partner to indulge in your curiosities when Venus enters Gemini in mid-April. Doing so will amplify this drive to invite romance into your life since you might be thinking about what would go into the home and family you could create with someone during the new moon hybrid solar eclipse in Aries. But try not to get too ahead of yourself since this might cause you to be a little stressed about dating new people and trying new things in the bedroom when Mercury stations retrograde in Taurus.

Aquarius

Go outside of your comfort zone this month, Aquarius. Challenge yourself to open up about your desire for a relationship and what that may span into when Mercury enters Taurus on April 3. After all, your journey is coming to a head during the full moon in Libra, so you are ready to embrace this next chapter with someone by your side. Luckily, you will have plenty of chances when Venus enters Gemini on April 11. Focus on building a relationship from a place of shared interests outside of the bedroom during this Venusian transit!

Later on in April, you may feel like the Universe is conspiring in your favor through signs and signals in your correspondences leading up to the new moon hybrid solar eclipse in Aries. The eclipse will begin a fated yet unexpected six-month cycle that will be shaped by the conversations you have with lovers, crushes and even your partner. Instead of taking over the chat, try to work on your active listening skills during this cycle. By the end of April, expect some changes in your outlook on what a home and family mean to you when Mercury stations retrograde in Taurus.

Pisces

What will come up in casual conversation this month, Pisces? You might be anticipating some interesting chats on first dates or with your partner when Mercury enters Taurus at the beginning of the month. This Mercurial transit isn’t initially exciting, so you may not feel inclined to dive into taboo topics or deep questions. Although this might result in slow conversation, it does reflect how much you have learned about intimacy and when to share a private moment with someone special under the full moon in Libra. Think of these transits as an opportunity to create intimate moments when the time is right!

By the end of April, you may feel like something exciting is coming your way following the new moon hybrid solar eclipse in Aries. The eclipse will begin a new six-month cycle that will encourage you to take charge of your values, especially if you’re seeking greater means of security and stability in your love life. It could also put finances into perspective if you and your partner are getting more fiscally serious about each other. However, try to work through any initial misunderstandings that may arise during Mercury retrograde in Taurus.

