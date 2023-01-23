Your 2023 Yearly Love Horoscope Says You’re Learning How to Balance “Me” & “We”

Scroll To See More Images

Your 2023 love horoscope has arrived and this year, the cosmos will challenge all of us to create fulfilling relationships without losing ourselves. Here’s the love landscape we’ll all step into as 2023 begins…

Mars and Mercury were retrograde at the New Year. New year, old problems? With both passionate Mars AND communicator Mercury retrograde as the calendar turns, those romantic resolutions might not take flight until later in the month.

Jupiter will be in Aries as the year begins, encouraging a “me first” mentality. Meanwhile, expansive Jupiter is in me-first Aries (the sign that Mars rules) until May 16, making us all more self-focused in the first half of the year. That doesn’t mean we won’t have relationships, but it may be hard to prioritize another person when you’re so busy “doing you.”

And although nobody wants their summer lovin’ interrupted, Venus retrograde might just cut the music. Venus spends an extra long time in romantic and dramatic Leo—from June 5 to October—BUT it also goes retrograde for six weeks, starting July 22 and ending September 3 (which is peak wedding season for many). With a post-pandemic wedding boom underway, all those steadfastly held #couplegoals may just receive a curveball. Vow renewal in 2024, anyone?

This year, the Libra South Node and Aries North Node will highlight the dichotomy between “Me” and “We”. From July 18, 2023 until January 11, 2025, the karmic North Node will move into individualistic Aries, putting us all in pursuit of our own passions, but polarizing even us more in the process. Simultaneously, the South Node will shift into Libra, the sign associated with relationships and harmony. Our collective repair work during this time will center around healing the “shadow” side of partnerships: codependence, power imbalances, love addiction, abuse and trauma that gets repeated in relationships. Not exactly feel-good fare, but necessary topics to address as dating and relating gets more complicated than ever.

Saturn will spend most of 2023 in Pisces, encouraging us to find balance between our ability to uphold boundaries and open our hearts to compassion. With boundary-hound Saturn starting a long visit to porous Pisces this March 7, we’ll discover where we may need to set firmer limits with people, and where we can also be more empathic.

Before you head into a whirlwind, here’s what astrology has in store for your love life during 2023, based on your sun sign and/or rising sign:

Aries

Soulmate or bust? High-stakes, high-intensity loving is on deck for Rams while the karmic South Node rolls through Scorpio until July 17. On May 5, the Scorpio lunar eclipse could cement a long-term bond or break it apart (at least for this lifetime). Whatever you decide, you won’t be at a loss for summer lovin’! Ardent Venus sashays through Leo from June 5 to October 8, serving peak romantic experiences and passionate playtime. While Venus is retrograde from July 22 to September 3, you could reconnect to “the one that got away” or finally sort out drama with your plus-one. Peaceful balance is restored once the karmic lunar South Node shifts into Libra on July 17 and helps you negotiate your needs. That sweet serenity could lead you straight down the aisle before January 11, 2025.

Taurus

Where’s the balance between “me” and “we”? That’s the question as the North Node hovers in Taurus until July 17. If you’ve been hyperextending yourself in relationships, rein that in. In 2023, developing your own interests makes you highly attractive—and it might be the “warning shot” your S.O. needs to step up their game. Meanwhile, the karmic South Node in Scorpio could connect you to a meant-to-be mate. Has a relationship been rocky? The May 5 lunar eclipse delivers a critical “choose or lose” moment. If it’s all green flags, you’ll enjoy a sentimental summer while your ruler, romantic Venus, gets cozy in Leo from June 5 to October 8. Cohabitation or other home matters could be on the table, but brace for speedbumps while Venus is retrograde from July 22 to September 3.

Gemini

You’ll be hotter than a boiler room in early 2023, thanks to lusty Mars powering forward through Gemini from January 12 to March 25. Mingle with new crowds, swipe liberally and experiment to your heart’s content. Twins could add some new toys to the arsenal or push the romantic envelope in exhilarating ways while bawdy Jupiter hangs out in Aries until May 16. You’ll have your hands full of admirers while Venus swings through your coquettish third house from June

5 to October 8. Attached? Fill up the cultural calendar with playdates to keep your attention from wandering—a definite risk while Venus spins retrograde from July 22 to September 3. When the South Node settles into Libra and your fifth house of romance and fertility from July 17 to January 11, 2025, it’s peak season for attracting a soulmate or taking a big next step with your meant-to-be mate.

Cancer

Soul-stirring romance is on the agenda while the South Node hovers in Scorpio and your passionate fifth house until July 17. Get proactive about creating magic by picking up tickets to shows and exhibits and planning vacations. The May 5 lunar eclipse could bring a milestone moment that’s worth sharing in a teary social media tribute. For some Cancers, it’s the love affair with yourself that feels richest this year, but don’t wall off your heart! Pluto’s brief visit to Aquarius (March 23 to June 11) is the beginning of its 20-year trek through your sultry, spiritual eighth house. As much as you love your alone time, the urge to merge is heating up, too. A lovely, romantic summer’s in store while Venus luxuriates in Leo from June 5 to October 8. Spoil your partner (and yourself!), but watch your cash flow. Divergent financial perspectives could become a sticking point while Venus is retrograde from July 22 to September 3.

Leo

Passion without action? No, thank you! Serious Saturn plunges into Pisces on March 7, activating your eighth house of soulful sexuality and permanent bonding for three years. You want wholehearted commitment, but here’s a curveball: Your relationship needs could spin in a totally new direction, thanks to Pluto’s preview pass into Aquarius (March 23 to June 11), an evolution that will continue for 21 years. What’s a lion to do? Slow down, appreciate the moment

and put one bejeweled paw in front of the other. Love planet Venus will spend four rare months in Leo, from June 5 to October 8. During that time, you’ll have more fawning admirers than perhaps you know what to do with. Brace yourself: Venus spins retrograde from July 22 to September 3. Unresolved issues could rear up and you might get tangled up with an ex. Confusion may not dissipate until after October 8, so go easy on yourself—and everyone around you.

Virgo

A sex-positive year is on deck for Virgos, which will be more of a “private screening” than a public display. Expand your erotic borders while bawdy Jupiter slinks through Aries and your scintillating eighth house until May 16. Since you need both lust and trust, exploration

may happen within a relationship—or in flexible agreements with clear-set boundaries. Good thing, candid Jupiter makes it easy to talk about everything from protection to fantasies to consent this year. Simultaneously, serious Saturn moves into Pisces and your partnership zone on March 7. Relationship matters become weightier during this three-year cycle, a trend that continues once the lunar North Node heads into Aries from July 17 to January 11, 2025. Before 2023 is through, you may take on a big responsibility with a partner, like a mortgage, marriage or a lifestyle change that impacts you both.

Libra

Partnerships are always a priority for you, Libra, but while free-spirited Jupiter roams through Aries until May 16, no one’s clipping your wings. To keep relationships from devolving into a power struggle, fill your shared calendar with active adventures. Novelty releases dopamine, which might be your primary bonding agent this year! Meanwhile, the lunar North Node continues its tantric trek through Taurus until July 17, luring you into new erotic terrain. Get ready: Your turn-ons may evolve before your eyes, especially once Pluto dips into Aquarius and your fifth house of romance from March 23 to June 11—the beginning of a 20-year cycle. The snug vibes that warmed your heart (and other body parts) for the past fifteen years could suddenly feel like a too-tight suit. There’s no denying your urges once the karmic South Node lands in Libra from July 17 to January 11, 2025—its first visit here since 2004-06. Developing your personal passions is the quickest way to bringing sexy back…not trying to “fix” your partner or find a new one.

Scorpio

Serious relationships are a Scorpio’s jam but with weighty Saturn plunking down in Pisces on March 7, careful that they don’t get so heavy that you forget the romantic parts! During this three-year Saturn cycle, you’re tasked with making magic, one conscious action at a time. That will be easy starting May 16, when adventurous Jupiter soars into Taurus and your coupled-up seventh house. Not only does this bring some breathing room to your bonds, but it might open your mind to new arrangements: long-distance, cross-cultural, LAT (living apart together). If you’re a solo Scorpio, get yourself back into a seductive headspace so that you’re in the right “vibration” to attract amour. Start by moving your body and planting yourself in social situations where you can make friends who know someone they can fix you up with! If you’re on the fence about a union, you could hit the make it or break it point by the October 28 lunar eclipse.

Sagittarius

A romantic renaissance or reckoning? 2023 is sure to bring both. You’ll have your hands full of admirers while your ruler, bountiful Jupiter, rolls through Aries and your fifth house of amour until May 16. During this heavenly high season, squeeze as many playdates on the calendar as you can. Proposals, weddings or babymaking could be on deck for Archers through mid-May, or perhaps a renewed relationship chapter that feels like a second (or third) honeymoon. Venus goes on an extended tour through Leo and your global ninth house from June 5 to October 8 making summer ideal for a baecation or a long-distance romance. But be warned! While Venus spins retrograde from July 22 to September 3 you could rebel against anything that feels challenging or restrictive. The truth could get slippery then. Don’t make promises you can’t keep—or change your entire life based on a charmer’s sweet nothings!

Capricorn

Keep on stretching, Capricorn! The destiny-driven North Node lingers in Taurus and your romance house until July 17, bringing nonstop insights about dating and relating. Once lucky Jupiter arrives in Taurus on May 16, you’ll be Cupid’s darling—and ready to cash in on all your self-discovery work. Single Sea Goats might mesh with someone from another culture or spark up a long-distance love affair. No matter what, bring on the decadence, pleasure and playtime. A sexy summer is in store as Venus simmers in Leo and your intensely seductive eighth house from June 5 to October 8. Schedule any “state of our union” conversations before Venus turns retrograde from July 22 to September 3—a time that could spin up jealousy and lovers’ quarrels. If you’re ready for that next big step, this Venus-in-Leo cycle gives you the courage to leap.

Aquarius

Passion is already percolating as the ball drops on 2023, and when white-hot Mars ends its retrograde on January 12, you’ll be Aquarius Untamed! Enjoy this thermostat-raising mojo while Mars zips through your fifth house of showstopping amour until March 25. Dating could be your favorite winter sport; then get ready for a summer of love! Venus takes a long, sultry sashay through Leo and your relationship house from June 5 to October 8. If you’re serious about someone—or need to renegotiate the terms of engagement—the diplomatic, enchanting love planet has your back. Longing for the one that got away? Venus retrograde from July 22 to September 3 could bring a much-awaited reunion or the closure you need to finally move on. Pro tip for the happily hitched: Save up for a luxury baecation to take before the year is through.

Pisces

“Love without limits” might be the Pisces preference, but as boundary hound Saturn settles into your sign on March 7, you’ll be singing a different tune. The ringed taskmaster hasn’t visited you since 1994-96, so this is a new groove! During this three-year cycle, everything must

be weighed, measured and meted out wisely, including your affections. Keep your heart open, but embrace Saturn’s lessons of discernment and energy conservation. The biggest hurdle? Facing down people-pleasing (and codependency) and learning to say “no” to the ones you love. Venus brings another boost in the healthy relationships department from June

5 to October 8, taking an extended tour through Leo and your mindful, revitalizing sixth house. Prep yourself! Venus will be retrograde from July 22 to September 3, a time when clear relationship rules are a must. When the karmic South Node swings into Libra from July 17 to January 11, 2025, you’ll be ready to deepen a special bond—while also sorting through a few demons like negative thinking, fear and jealousy. It’s gonna be intense—but also damn sexy!

