The Infamous Love Ball III Might Have Had the Most Incredible Red Carpet of All Time

Break out the popcorn, because the Love Ball III red carpet is just as fabulous as watching an incredible runway show—if not more so. The first two Love Balls happened in 1989 and 1991 as fundraisers to support those affected by HIV/AIDs, and the iconic event was brought back on Tuesday night by originator Susanne Bartsch and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (a little 2019 comeback, baby!). What the Love Ball does is blend high fashion and celebrities with the drag community (originally, specifically the ballroom community from Paris Dupree’s drag houses in Harlem) for a truly unforgettable red carpet full of some of the wildest looks I’ve ever seen. I mean, what else could happen when you mix high fashion and celebrities with drag queens? Nothing less than perfection.

I don’t want to say I’m in a perpetual state of screaming, but every single ensemble from the Love Ball III red carpet will have your jaw on the floor. Think Met Gala: drag show edition. Of course, not every attendee of the Love Ball III was dressed in drag, and those looks are incredible, too. Billy Porter, who served as Master of the Ceremonies (a title that honestly sounds perfect for Porter), came dressed in the most gorgeous yellow gown I’ve ever seen, once again pushing the gender norm boundaries in fashion. Even Mary J. Blige was there alongside Patrick Starrr and Marc Jacobs (wearing Gucci, if you can believe), soaking it all in. I’m telling you, this red carpet should go down in history.

I rounded up some of the best looks from the night, but everyone seriously looked incredible. Prepare to never want to look away from these ensembles. Once you dive into this red carpet, you’re going to have a hard time loving anything else as much.

1. Candy Warhol

2. Marc Jacobs in Gucci and Benjamin Clementine

3. Patrick Starrr

4. Magdalena

5. Guest

6. Leonid the Magnificent

7. Christina Kiss

8. Billy Porter in Custom Francis Libiran

9. Amanda LePore

10. Dapper Dan in Dapper Dan X Gucci

11. Guest

12. Janet Mock in Prabal Gurung

13. Aquaria

14. Aaron Philip

15. Mary J Blige in Elie Saab

16. Guest

17. Darrell Thorne

18. Ivan Caci – Ivan LaBeija

19. Guest

20. Harper Watters

21. Dragon Sisters

23. Di Mondo

223. Bethany C. Meyers and Nico Tortorella