The Louvre x Casetify Collection Is The Epitome Of Museumcore

Scroll To See More Images

Have you ever looked at the back of your phone and thought, Hey—I wish my phone case was actually a work of art? If you have, the forthcoming The Louvre x CASETiFY collection (Yes, the actual Louvre! In Paris!) is perfect for you. This is truly the biggest thing to happen to art since Harry Styles attended the Met Gala in a sheer shirt, so you better believe I’m excited.

The collection with the Louvre is just the latest collaboration from CASETiFY, as they’ve worked with everyone from Alice + Olivia to The M Jewelers in the past. The brand counts It Girls like Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner as fans, and they’ve both been spotted with multiple different CASETiFY cases over the years. From the beginning, Casetify has specialized in working with local artists from around the world to create the most one-of-a-kind tech accessories, and now they’ve teamed up with some of the most iconic artists ever.

Everything in the collection is priced between $25 to $75, so act fast—this is the cheapest any of these priceless paintings will ever be! The selected pieces of art include the Mona Lisa, Venus de Milo, Grande Odalisque and Liberty Leading the People. While some styles pieces feature just the art itself, others are designed to look like official museum tickets. You’ll look just as artsy as your Instagram makes you out to be—even if you’ve never actually been to Paris.

The collection officially drops on February 23, so you’ll have to wait until then to shop it. It’s full of phone cases (obviously) for models ranging from the iPhone 7 Plus to the the iPhone 12 Pro, plus case options for your brand-new AirPod Pros, charging pads and a few other tech-y accessories decked out in some of The Musee de Louvre’s most famous pieces of art. There are even a few different cases that you can actually customize yourself.

CASETiFY is also launching their first-ever stainless steel water bottles as a part of the collection, so now all of your accessories can match. The bottles actually come out on February 20, so you can snag a bit of history a few days early. Staying hydrated has never looked so good.

If you’re anything like me (Read: someone who literally collects phone cases for sport), you’re gonna need a few of these in your own personal collection. Can’t wait until the 23 to shop? A few of the new cases have already landed on the site so you can join the waitlist to get your fave the moment it drops.