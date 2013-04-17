Louvre Abu Dhabi Reveals Permanent Collection Ahead of 2015 Opening

The French are haughty by nature, but when it comes to art, well, we have to give them credit. The Louvre, being one of the most famous art museums in the world, displays work from the most renowned artists in history, from Leonardo da Vinci to Michelangelo. Unlike the Guggenheim, with locations in various countries, the Louvre has had just one location in Paris, until now.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi, designed by architect Jean Nouvel, is set to open in 2015. Works from artists like Picasso, Gauguin, Manet, and Magritte will be featured in the museum’s permanent collection, works of which are going on display at an exhibition center on the island of Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi, near the future Louvre, ahead of the museum’s opening.

While the big names are no surprise, the Louve Abu Dhabi does have one differentiating component to its sister museum in Paris—its exclusivity. Many of the pieces that will be displayed come from private collections, and have never been shown in public. Picasso’s “Portrait of a Lady” (1928), and Gauguin’s “Children Wrestling” (1888), just to name a few.

