Lourdes Blogs On ‘Material Girl’, The Sartorialist Booted From Gucci?

RT @ mrjoezee Loving you right back! RT @whitneyEVEport @mrjoezee is so sweet! I love him!!!

And we thought ‘The City’ was catty. Just look at all that Twitter love.

RT @ henryholland WAHOOOO just got sent a shit load of silly bandz! Obsessed. http://twitpic.com/218roo

We’re not going to lie, even if Mary Kate Olsen loves ’em, we still don’t get this odd phenomenon.





RT @ annadellorusso HEAD-PIECES by PHILIP TREACY for SGURA’s story! http://twitpic.com/216xoa

We adore a good sneak peek at editorial stylings.



So much for Lola, daughter of Madonna being kept under wraps. The celeb spawn has taken to blogging for her Macy’s Material Girl line with Madonna. Her first entry says, “Music wise My Chemical Romance is THE BEST BAND EVER for realzzzz. They are so awesome it hurts. If you dont know who they are just go away OR download their songs. Nice to be reminded that she’s like, really just a 13-year old girl. (Lainey Gossip)

Maybe bloggers don’t have all the power. Apparently The Sartorialist Scott Schuman was not just bumped, but physically removed by security from the front row of a Gucci presentation in Milan. Well, that’s embarrassing. (Racked)

A marriage of mass fashion and mass fashion? Aldo has inked a deal with JC Penney to open shop-in-shops selling Aldos emerging Call It Spring brand. (WWD, Subscription Required)

If you’re into following the drama of Rachel Zoe’s former cantankerous assistant Taylor Jacobson Hollywood Life has news for you. Kate Beckinsale has enlisted the bleached blond as her new stylist.

As if! Calvin Klein is remaking the little white mini donned by Cher in Clueless. Available at Confederacy stores only. (Coco Perez)

Molly Sims Im speechless! Im featured on DVF – Diane von Furstenbergs site as one of the women she loves! Thank you Diane! https://bitly.com/accWJ5

Social media is really going to lead people to believe fashion is all hearts and flowers.

