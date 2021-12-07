2022 Loungewear Trends You’ll Actually Want to Leave the House In

Scroll To See More Images

When Gwen Stefani famously sang, “Few times I’ve been around that track” in 2004, did she consider what type of loungewear we would be sporting on that very track 18 years later? Hopefully Gwen is equal parts surprised and thrilled (I know I am) to see the velour tracksuit positioned to take another victory lap in 2022. The resurgence of classic sweats, fabrics and relaxed silhouettes is bound to happen as we enter another year of comfort-dominated fashion, so let these 2022 loungewear trends be your guide.

The days of sweatpants being considered sloppy are long gone. When I’m shopping for loungewear, I look for styles that are just as easy to dress up and wear out of the house as they are to wear when chilling inside. If a set feels too casual to step out in, a slicked bun with gold hoops will take the look from couch to coffee shop.

Thankfully, we don’t need to hollaback to the low-rise, bedazzled Y2K velour tracksuits exclusively. Brands like SKIMS have created a range of cuts in the shiny fabric to give it a modern-day twist. Between high-rise, puff-sleeved and cropped options, there is bound to be a velour set for you in the year ahead.

Just as the tie-dye sweatsuit dominated 2020 and flared leggings went viral in 2021, silk sets with feathered trim are ready to step into the spotlight in 2022. Silk pajama sets are obviously destined for nightlife and that doesn’t just include the hours you are asleep! Especially when decked out with frilly, feathery cuffs, these PJ sets looks amazing with a pair of slippers or sparkly kitten heels.

All this and more awaits you below. Read on for the cutest and comfiest loungewear trends you won’t want to change out of in 2022.

Velour

Love it or hate it, velour is back with a vengeance. With Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS endorsement and the resurgence of Juicy Couture collabs at Urban Outfitters, Forever21 and JCPenney (to name a few), there are plenty of ways to wear velour with as much or as little Y2K energy as you want. I’m still upset that Paris Hilton chose Oscar de la Renta over velour and didn’t get married in an iconic tracksuit!

This tank is a great layering piece under a zip-up and looks even better with the SKIMS high-waisted velour pants.

If you want to go all in on the Y2K velour trend, these bedazzled Juicy Couture pants are the option.

Feather Trim

Feather-trimmed sets have swept Instagram. Photographed at bridal showers, swanky bars and birthday parties, the only place this pajama-inspired look doesn’t seem to be is in bed. Loungewear brand Sleeper created the original iconic set and other brands are finally starting to catch on to the trend with more budget-friendly options.

A silk set this luxurious is meant to be worn out on the town, but they’ll do just fine for around the house, too! The feather detailing makes it fancy enough to go out or stay in.

This zebra-printed set from ASOS is a more affordable version of the above Sleeper set, and is the perfect excuse to host a slumber party (or pajama-themed wine night).

Ribbed Knit

You heard it here first, the knit set is the new groutfit, in the best way possible. A ribbed knit set looks so much more put together than a classic sweat set and doesn’t sacrifice any of the comfort. Whether you wear the pieces together or rock the top and bottom as separates, you’ll be the coziest person in the room.

This knit set from Target is chic, affordable and comes in three (!) colors. The logical choice is to buy one of each.

If you aren’t sipping hot cocoa aprés ski, these ribbed knit flare leggings from Free People will feel like the next best thing.

Tracksuit

The last time I was this excited about a tracksuit was when Sue Sylvester (legend) rocked hers on Glee. Old-school color-blocked tracksuits instantly make you look put-together. Bonus points if you can match the colors to your Nikes.

These white Zara track pants with a contrasting evergreen stripe will look great with either the matching jacket or an oversized black blazer and sneakers for a day out and about.

We have been loving the Staud x New Balance collab and this track jacket is no exception.