Lingerie and Loungewear to Wear When It’s Too Hot to Go Outside

We know, we know: The best parts of summer are supposed to be outdoors—trips to the beach, picnics in the park, dawdling at a sidewalk table all afternoon with a bottle of rosé in front of you. But honestly, when it’s 100 degrees outside and so humid the air is practically dripping, sometimes all we want to do is stay indoors with the A/C on high and a few friends to keep us company.

If that sounds like your idea of bliss, too, then you can probably appreciate the importance of a solid collection of loungewear. One of the less-discussed lessons Marie Kondo espoused in The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up is that bumming around in clothing that’s not explicitly made for doing so and actually maybe makes you feel kinda depressed (see: your stained once-favorite white T-shirt you can’t bring yourself to throw out) drastically reduces the quality of your leisure time. On the other hand, having a drawer of pretty, happy-making indoor clothing to wear on the days you don’t leave the house can make maximize your enjoyment. In the winter, this is easy enough—just cozy up in a fleece hoodie and some cashmere sweats—but in August, when all you want to wear is nothing at all? A little less obvious.

Below, see our take on the perfect indoor wardrobe for the summer months, from pretty lace bralette sets to comfy, do-nothing shorts—all perfectly acceptable to wear with close company.

