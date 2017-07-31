StyleCaster
Lingerie and Loungewear to Wear When It’s Too Hot to Go Outside

Photo: Tory Rust/STYLECASTER

We know, we know: The best parts of summer are supposed to be outdoors—trips to the beach, picnics in the park, dawdling at a sidewalk table all afternoon with a bottle of rosé in front of you. But honestly, when it’s 100 degrees outside and so humid the air is practically dripping, sometimes all we want to do is stay indoors with the A/C on high and a few friends to keep us company.

MORE: The Best Lingerie to Wear With Every Summer Outfit

If that sounds like your idea of bliss, too, then you can probably appreciate the importance of a solid collection of loungewear. One of the less-discussed lessons Marie Kondo espoused in The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up is that bumming around in clothing that’s not explicitly made for doing so and actually maybe makes you feel kinda depressed (see: your stained once-favorite white T-shirt you can’t bring yourself to throw out) drastically reduces the quality of your leisure time. On the other hand, having a drawer of pretty, happy-making indoor clothing to wear on the days you don’t leave the house can make maximize your enjoyment. In the winter, this is easy enough—just cozy up in a fleece hoodie and some cashmere sweats—but in August, when all you want to wear is nothing at all? A little less obvious.

Below, see our take on the perfect indoor wardrobe for the summer months, from pretty lace bralette sets to comfy, do-nothing shorts—all perfectly acceptable to wear with close company.

Photographer: Tory Rust

Hair: Jasmine Santiago, Hair Rules

Makeup: Amanda Wilson

Styling: Hilary George-Parkin and Lauren Caruso

Models: Maria Diaz @ MSA Models, Yaris Cedano @ Marilyn, Alexa Rae @ Wilhelmina, Scott Camran @ Major

Location: Hotel Indigo LES

woman in lingerie on bed

Who needs real clothes when you have a bed this comfy and lingerie this cute?

On Maria: Bella Underwire Bra, $67; at Lonely, Bella High-Waist Brief, $48; at Lonely, model's own jewelry

Photo: Tory Rust/STYLECASTER

Juliette Wireless Bra, $59; at Journelle

Feather Weight Rib Lace Trimmed Sleep Shorts, $48; at Only Hearts

Mary Young Dawn Bra, $53; at Mary Young

Loneyly Bonnie Underwire Bra, $82.65; at Lonely.

couple in pajamas

Love means never having to change out of your PJs.

On Yaris: Eberjey Confetti PJ Set, $138; at Shopbop

On Scott: Calvin Klein Underwear Cotton Classic Crew-Neck T-Shirt, $39.50 for three; at East Dane, Boxer Brief, $20; at MeUndies

Blanket: Wavy Grid Throw, $149; at Aelfie

Photo: Tory Rust/STYLECASTER

Striped Lullaby Pajama Tank Top, $39.50; at Madewell, and Shorts, $29.50; at Madewell

Liberty Romper, $35 (was $68); at Blush

Bella Printed Short-Sleeve Top & Short Pajama Set, $118; at Cosabella

Sleeveless Light Sleep Camisole, $32; at Addition Elle, and Embroidered PJ Short, $32; at Addition Elle

women in lingerie

Stay-in-bed-uniform: comfy shorts and a cute bra.

On Alexa: Sunnie Demi Coverage Lightly Lined Bra, $30 (was $45); at Aerie, Claudia Short, $58 for set; at Bluebella

On Maria: Lena Softcup Bra, $59; at Lonely, Lena High-Waist Brief, $41; at Lonely, Hot Hot Hot Short, $12.50 (was $25); at Aerie, model's own jewelry

Photo: Tory Rust/STYLECASTER

Tomgirl Triangle Bralette, $15 (was $25); at Aerie

Melon Organic Cotton Triangle Bra, $48, and Bikini, $28; at Brook There

Maison Du Soir Jane Short, $68; at Lisa Says Gah

Land of Women Full Cup Bra, $100; at The Undone

women in loungewear

Keep things casual in cotton and silk.

On Alexa: Sunnie Demi Coverage Lightly Lined Bra, $30 (was $45); at Aerie, Claudia Shirt and Short, $58 for set; at Bluebella

On Maria: Mynx Low Arm Tank, $55; at Negative Underwear, Lena Softcup Bra, $59; at Lonely, Lena Brief, $41; at Lonely, Hot Hot Hot Short, $12.50 (was $25); at Aerie, model's own jewelry

On Scott: The Cotton V, $15; at Everlane, The Coach Boxer Briefs, $35 for set; at Related Garments

Photo: Tory Rust/STYLECASTER

Ganni Kershaw Bra, $70; at Ganni

Organic by John Patrick Bias Long Slip, $189; at The Dreslyn

Three J NYC Brigette Floral-Print Cotton-Poplin Pajama Set, $180; at Net-a-Porter

Kerin Cami Bare Silk, $254; at Araks

woman in loungewear

What, your bed doesn't make you this happy?

On Maria: Mynx Long-Sleeve Tee, $75; at Negative Underwear, Winona Underwire Bra, $37 (was $73); at Lonely; Sieve Brief, $35; at Negative Underwear, model's own jewelry

Photo: Tory Rust/STYLECASTER

The Deep V Bodysuit, $45; at Lively

Cheeky Brief, $16; at MeUndies

Cacique Intimates Cotton Lounge Bra with Striped Band, $44.50-54.50; at Lane Bryant

Wilfred Free Naidoo Bodysuit, $50; at Aritzia

socks feet on bed

Keep some cozy socks on hand in case you overdo it on the A/C.

On Maria: Women Short Socks, $4; at Uniqlo

On Scott: Dress Socks, $35 for set; at Related Garments

Photo: Tory Rust/STYLECASTER

Happy Socks Ankle Socks, $10; at Bloomingdale's

Constellation Crew, $30; at Hansel From Basel

Iris Culotte/Hipster, $20; at Miel

