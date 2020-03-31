Treat Yourself to This Cupcake-Inspired Loungewear, Why Don’t Ya

Now more than ever is the perfect time to gift yourself (or a long-distance pal!) a little sweet treat. Of course, this can come in many forms, but none is more practical than some cute WFH pieces you can wear now and long after social distancing is over. The new Baked by Melissa tie-dye loungewear has just arrived as the ideal option for treating yourself with something you can wear while working from home—or while taking mirror selfies. This cupcake-inspired and subtly vintage mini collection is ridiculously on-trend and ready to make every day feel both cozy and stylish.

Loungewear is quickly becoming the go-to look for casual strolls and working from home—whether or not we’re all social distancing. From celebs like Hailey Bieber (the sweatsuit queen) to Jennifer Lopez (who recently rocked tie-dye loungewear while staying at home), sweatsuits and tie-dye looks are making their way into the front and center of everyone’s wardrobes. And, if you are working from home, what better time to snag an adorable loungewear set you’ll feel great wearing day after day? (Because I know you’re probably still in your pajamas right now.)

In case you’ve never heard of Baked by Melissa, let me introduce you to your new favorite cupcake baker. Baked by Melissa is known throughout the United States for their colorful (and delicious) bite-sized cupcakes. Though they run out of NYC, you can ship these treats to all 50 states for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays or just a little snack for yourself. Founder of Baked by Melissa, Melissa Ben-Ishay, designed the new apparel collection, inspired by her love of the 1960’s and 1970’s. With both an on-trend and vintage feel, this loungewear collection is truly a can’t-miss.

The collection includes sweatpants, a t-shirt and sweatshirt, and all three pieces are available on the Baked by Melissa site now. There are even a few special bundles that include 25 mini cupcakes with your loungewear. Tie-dye sweatpants with a side of dessert? Sign me up. These tie-dye loungewear pieces (and cupcakes) are the sweet treat we all deserve right now. Shop the looks below, and don’t forget to snag some for your friends, too.

1. Tie-Dye Sweatpants

These sweatpants are about to become your go-to look even long after social distancing ends.

2. Tie-Dye T-Shirt

Pair ths tie-dye shirt with some high-waisted jeans and chunky sneakers, and you’re good to go.

3. Tie-Dye Sweatshirt

This tie-dye sweatshirt is ready for snuggling up in front of the TV or as the star of your next Instagram photo.

