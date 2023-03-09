Loungefly Is Tuning Into ‘Jurassic Park’, Strawberry Shortcake & Popples Fandoms With These New Collections Coming Soon

Calling all pop culture obsessives, iconic accessories brand Loungefly has just announced not one but THREE exciting new collection launches.

The pop culture accessories brand is popping up for the first time ever at South by Southwest (SXSW) from March 12 to 15, 2023, and creating a true Y2K paradise within the Austin Convention Center. Their upcoming Jurrasic Park, Strawberry Shortcake and Popples collections serve as the inspiration for three unique activations—and you’re seeing them for the first time right here on StyleCaster. Head to Loungefly.com now to be notified when these collections drop.

Loungefly’s Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary collection

First up is the celebration of Jurassic Park’s 30th anniversary. A mini backpack ($80 MSRP) takes you through the gates of the park with an ominous silhouette appearing on a moon-shaped zipper pocket. Made of vegan leather, it has adjustable straps and sturdy metal hardware. The same moon motif transfers to a new zip-around wallet ($40 MSRP) which is perfect for people on the go. Finally, a crossbody bag that pays homage to Dr. Ian Malcolm’s iconic dialogue “Life Finds a Way” with a retro baguette design with slashes of red stripes.

Loungefly’s Hasbro Popples collection

It seems that everywhere you go, people are talking about Popples. Now, Loungefly is tuning into the fandom with a plush cosplay mini backpack ($80 MSRP). Made out of faux fur, it’s both cuddly AND practical. A zip-around wallet, also featuring fluffy faux fur, boasts four card slots and a clear one for your ID.

Loungefly’s Strawberry Shortcake collection

Does it get any sweeter? An adorable backpack shaped like a strawberry features a special detail, like Strawberry Shortcake and her pet Custard! Did we mention the bag is strawberry scented? Too cute. There’s also a zip-around wallet in this collection which features debossed details and a die-cut shape of a strawberry. Last, but certainly not least, is a crossbody bag in the shape of Strawberry Shortcake’s house with the front door opening to reveal our beloved Shortcake and Custard. This one is also strawberry scented. Yum!

Within their own on-theme activations, each product will be on display at Loungefly’s SXSW booth, number 1235, within the Austin Convention Center. It’ll be a walkthrough, photo-worthy experience inspired by Loungefly’s sensory accessories, including a feel-good room of plush, a flavorful scene of delicious treats and a must-see glow-in-the-dark space inspired by these new item drops. Fans are also invited to enjoy a Happy Hour on March 13 from 3pm to 4 pm at the Loungefly booth to network and enjoy a break from the hectic SXSW program.

The Loungefly x StyleCaster panel is on at the Next Stage, March 14 from 2.30 to 3.30 pm CT, within the Trade Show in the Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 4.

Catch Loungefly at SXSW from March 12 to 15 at the Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 2-5, booth 1235.

