Louise Roe’s Holiday Gifts For The Not-So Plain Jane

There are some girls I meet and just love. Instantly. TV personality and fashion journalist Louise Roe is one of those (select) few. Chalk it up to her beaming smile or her cheeky accent, this Jane’s personality is infectious and so is her fashion sense.

Best known from the US and UK’s versions of the makeover show Plain Jane, a brief stint on MTV’s The City, and her clothinng line for HSN, Ms. Roe continues to cover the red carpet both in front of and behind the camera.

Here, she shares with us some holiday gifts that are sure to make any gal smile from ear to ear.

Click through the slides above to see her picks.