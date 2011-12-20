Louise Roe’s Holiday Gifts For The Not-So Plain Jane

There are some girls I meet and just love. Instantly. TV personality and fashion journalist Louise Roe is one of those (select) few. Chalk it up to her beaming smile or her cheeky accent, this Jane’s personality is infectious and so is her fashion sense.
Best known from the US and UK’s versions of the makeover show Plain Jane, a brief stint on MTV’s The City, and her clothinng line for HSN, Ms. Roe continues to cover the red carpet both in front of and behind the camera.
Here, she shares with us some holiday gifts that are sure to make any gal smile from ear to ear.
Click through the slides above to see her picks.
"Im a sucker for pretty stationery and this would look amazing on any desk, even if you didnt use it!"
Gaga's Workshop Leopard Journal, $65, at Barneys
"I wear mine pretty much everyday. Daisys jewelry strikes that balance between delicate and edgy."
Gold Studded Wrap Ring, $330.57, at Daisy Knight
"I was given this coffee table book and if like me, you love Sixties and Seventies fashion, youll adore this."
Marisa Berenson A Life In Pictures, $37.80, at Amazon
"One of the most delicious candles Ive ever smelled (its a limited edition flavour for the holidays); the vintage-style jar it comes in is so worth keeping afterwards too."
Illume Boulangerie Jar, $16, at Anthropologie
"Named after the designers daughter. For anyone planning a bit of winter sun."
Melissa Odabash Avalon Dress, $351, at Beach Cafe
"I named this piece after Farrah Fawcett because (as above) Im obsessed with that effortless chic ladies seemed to pull off in the 70s. I used falls warmest colors in the print, mustard, olive, purple and taupe."
Louise Roe "The Farrah" Scarf, $19.90, at HSN
"Looks awesome with bright red fingernails holding onto it."
Edie Parker Lara Clutch, $895, at Barneys
"These look like they belong in the home of my style icon, Talitha Getty. So boho chic, so Studio 54, I love dark wooden homewares."
Diane Von Furstenberg Gold Leaf Wooden Coasters, $40, at Bloomingdales
"Very Grace Kelly -- this is truly a statement piece. In fact its so gorg youll probably want to keep it to yourself. And why not? Im all about self-Santa-Claus-ing."
Collarless Fur Convertible Coat, $435.60, at Tibi
"You wont find any scents as evocative and unique as this."
Tom Ford Fragrance Neroli Portofino Body Oil, $70, at Neiman Marcus
"Ive got a thing about old-fashioned magnifying glasses at the moment -- dont ask me why! They look so elegant on top of a dresser or coffee table."
Carved Handle Magnifying Glass, $50, at Plantation
"I remember years ago, Matthew Williamson recommended this book to me. Her sheer genius and eccentricity shines through every page. Its a really inspiring read for anyone remotely interested in fashion."
DV by Diana Vreeland, $60, at Amazon
"I love his interior style, its Tory Burch-meets-Jonathan Adler, with a bunch of animal sketches thrown into the fabric prints."
Thomas Paul, Thoroughbred Alpaca Blanket, $350, at Burke Decor