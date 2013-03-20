Louise Roe on the One Trend Any Woman Should Try Once in 2013

As the new host of NBC’s “Fashion Star” and the makeover show “Plain Jane,” Louise Roe has become an expert on what to buy and when to buy it. Recently, Orly Shani met the stylish star at her home and got her tips on how to upgrade your wardrobe with accessories, as well as a peek at her spectacular closet.

Here, the star tells us about her “pinch-me” SuperBowl moment, and the one trend for 2013 that any woman should try at least once.

What was the moment when you knew you’d “made it”?

To be honest I still don’t think I’ve made it! Although I am proud of the work I’ve been a part of, for sure. I did have a pinch-me moment on SuperBowl Sunday. My friend and I were on Sunset Boulevard and we saw the first billboard for Fashion Star with my photo up there. That was pretty cool!

What’s the best piece of advice you ever received from a mentor or a friend?

From my Grandpa, ‘Never expect anything from people, and you won’t be disappointed.’ He also said ‘Never judge a banana by it’s skin.’

As a style expert, what’s one bold trend for 2013 that any woman should try at least once?

Bright leather. Whether it’s a pencil skirt, top or loose tapered trousers (Monika Chiang does a to-die-for pair), colored leather is sexy and can be very ladylike too.

More on StyleCaster: Louise Roe on how to upgrade your wardrobe with accessories