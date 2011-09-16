Louise Roe Talks Design, Plain Jane & New York Fashion Week

As New York Fashion Week comes to a close, I caught up with the lovely Louise Roe to chat about her upcoming fashion line and her show Plain Jane, which is about to air its second season. As a global style icon, I was excited to uncover Roe’s inspiration behind her collection, which is launching today on HSN. The 70s played a large role in the formation of her line. Roe cites “old school actresses” who are “understated sexy, a little bit boho, very gorgeous, but without being too in your face about it.”

It’s hard to believe that a woman as innovativeand fashionable as Roe was not born into her stylish legacy, and Roe confirms that this inclination is, in fact, true. “My mom doesn’t think she’s very fashionable at all, but I really do.” Roe even cites her mom’s look during the ’70s in London as one of the building blocks for her line.

What’s truly exciting about Roe’s collection, however, is the fundamental point of her clothes: to design items that will flatter various body shapes. Roe points out, “I think so many women buy clothes because they like the color or it’s a trend or celebrities are wearing it. But if it doesn’t actually suit your body shape it won’t work.” This is a lesson many of us had to learn the hard way, making this tenet of Roe’s designs a quintessential example of her fashion savviness.

The ideas behind Roe’s collection for HSN extend to her series Plain Jane. Each week, Roe takes an individual and transforms them from the inside out, emphasizing the importance of confidence when it comes to looking and feeling your best. Roe was particularly affected by a school teacher named Gaia, who was often mistaken for a student because of how she dressed and carried herself. Roe proclaimed, “I just love her to bits,” and dares her viewers to maintain a dry eye during the episode. Of course, Roe managed to inject a sense of humor into the show, so there will be some lighter moments to carry you through.

For the past week Roe has been in New York taking in the delights of Fashion Week and scoping out ideas for her own collection as well as her show. Her favorites? Diane von Furstenberg, which Roe liked for its “Valley of the Dolls” vibe; Milly, with retro prints and a Miu Miu-esque aesthetic; and Marchesa, the go-to name for classic beauty.

Although Roe has dabbled in various sectors of the fashion industry, from journalism to styling to television, she claims that the one area she could not attempt is styling hair for a photo shoot. “I am absolutely apalling at doing my own hair. That’s why I always go for the sort of messy look, because I just don’t know what to do with a curling iron.” Whatever she’s doing, it’s working for her!

Keep your eyes peeled for Louise Roe’s line on HSN, which launches today at beginning at 11 am. You can catch Plain Jane beginning October 19th on the CW if you’re in the US and on MTV worldwide.

Photo courtesy of SIPA