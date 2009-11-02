Louise Linton: Scotland’s Most Stylish Woman 2009

For most women, Maxim doesn’t exactly scream “stylish; it most likely shouts “silicone,” or “Daddy issues.” However, perhaps they do things differently in Scotland. Louise Linton, an actress set to be in the upcoming Five Hours South, was recently voted Scotland’s Most Stylish Woman for 2009.

In this month’s Maxim, Linton sounds as if she has a bit more going on upstairs than your typical Maxim chick. “I don’t even know where I get my style from,” she said. “I suppose just from all the traveling I’ve done. I’m a big fan of modern art, so I appreciate it; the aesthetic beauty of simplicity. Maybe I draw my appreciation from art.”

Although…she says all this pretty much naked, so it’s difficult to see what style she actually has, other than toplessness.