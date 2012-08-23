StyleCaster
First Look: Louise Gray’s Spectacular Sequined Capsule Collection For Topshop

Liz Doupnik
by
While we may be inclined to lean towards our tried-and-true monochromatic wardrobe pieces for fall, Louise Gray is forcing us out of our bland bubble with her capsule collection for Topshop. Known for her bold colors and serious affinity for sequins, the London-based designer has curated a capsule collection full of colorful, embellished numbers with a slight kitsch edge that might even (dare we say) make Jeremy Scott jealous.

The designer’s personal love for makeup, cosmetics (and adorable accessories) are also included in the mix. We’ve included some of her key pieces from the collection here, and be sure to scope out Topshop’s website to see all the offerings!

Louise Gray's sequin savviness has been on our spectrum for a minute now. We're excited to be about to get into her embellishment haven with her latest capsule collection for Topshop.

Flash Face Sequin Dress by Louise Gray, $350, at Topshop

Flash Burst Sequin Dress by Louise Gray, $350, at Topshop

ZigZag Sequin Dress by Louise Gray, $400, at Topshop

Smiley Face Sequin Tee by Louise Gray, $260, at Topshop

Polka Dot Sequin Jacket, $330, at Topshop

Smiley Face Sequin Trousers by Louise Gray, $310, at Topshop

