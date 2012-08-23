First Look: Louise Gray’s Spectacular Sequined Capsule Collection For Topshop

While we may be inclined to lean towards our tried-and-true monochromatic wardrobe pieces for fall, Louise Gray is forcing us out of our bland bubble with her capsule collection for Topshop. Known for her bold colors and serious affinity for sequins, the London-based designer has curated a capsule collection full of colorful, embellished numbers with a slight kitsch edge that might even (dare we say) make Jeremy Scott jealous.

The designer’s personal love for makeup, cosmetics (and adorable accessories) are also included in the mix. We’ve included some of her key pieces from the collection here, and be sure to scope out Topshop’s website to see all the offerings!