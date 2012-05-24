Louise Gray Is Bringing Her Digi-Print Designs To Topshop [Photos]

Mazel tov Louise Gray! The Scottish designer will be collaborating with mega rad British retailer Topshop for a capsule collection as well as a makeup range that will include “bright glitter pots and fluorescent eye colours in creamy textures,” according to the Telegraph.

If you’re not too familiar with Miss Gray’s designs, she’s known for having super colorful and fantasy-like clothes sent down the runways, that also infuse tons of patterns and textures by using mixed materials (which by now seems like the minimal credentials that any British designer needs to have to be on Topshop’s radar, just like Ashish and Mary Katrantzou).

“My idea behind the collaboration was to design for the Topshop girl a range that was young and fun, similar to both the fashion and make up I wear already” explains Louise, according to the Telegraph. “My mainline collections have always been about pushing optimism, colour and fun, I want her to experiment with the product, be daring and have fun with it.”

But with the upcoming collection being described as “simple shapes in her signature style with colour and texture,” is it weird that I’m already getting a bit of a wary feeling that her aesthetic will most likely get toned done a few notches for the High Street masses thus lacking in Gray’s designing “je ne sais quoi”?

I guess we will just have to wait till the end of August and soon after when the collection hits stores in the UK, and most likely in the US as well.

To give you an idea on what you can expect for the Louise Gray For Topshop collection, browse through her previous catwalk creations in the slideshow above!