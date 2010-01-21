Louise Goldin: London Designer Wins Fashion Forward Award

When emerging fashion talent in the UK gets noticed by creative initiatives, it can set off a designer’s career in the industry. Designers at the bottom of the fashion food chain diligently work to be the best in hopes of taking home NEWGEN funding or the new BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund Award to Fashion Forward which guarantees that they get noticed amongst the masses of highly-competitive, and not to mention, talented designers.

This season’s winner of the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Forward award recognizes Louise Goldin as their winner, who overstepped the many other savants who were also in the running — designers like Basso & Brooke, Emilio de la Morena, Jean-Pierre Braganza, Osman, and Todd Lynn. Past winners include Marios Schwab, Christopher Kane, Erdem, and now the aforementioned Goldin.

The judging panel consisted of several big wigs including Simon Ward, joint CEO of the BFC, Sarah Mower of Style.com and the BFC, Ed Burstell of Liberty, and Emma Elwick, market editor of Vogue. Not exactly an easy crowd to please! If you happened to catch a glimpse of Goldin’s Spring/Summer 2010 runway and her new collection for Topshop (that we just so happen to have images of below for your viewing pleasure) you’ll understand why she walked away with this season’s prize!

Spring/Summer 2010



Topshop Spring/Summer 2010



