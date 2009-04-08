Louis Vuitton’s Watch of All Watches

What recession? Apparently Louis Vuitton forgot that there was a recession going on when they announced that their Tambour Mystérieuse watch costs $265,000 (yes, that’s over a quarter of a million dollars).

According to WWD, each watch takes a year to make and this is the first watch that Louis Vuitton has created completely in house. With an eight-day, eight-hour power reserve, the unisex watches are available for custom order with options such as monogramming the second hand with the wearer’s initials, selecting gemstones to place on the platinum, white, yellow or red gold case, and straps which come in any leather.

