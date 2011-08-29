Louis Vuitton’s Farewell Tribute to Marc Jacobs?

Amidst rumors that Marc Jacobs is set to replace John Galliano at Dior, Louis Vuitton has revealed news of a tribute exhibit to launch during Milan Fashion Week, which will feature designs from Marc Jacobs‘s 14 years as Louis Vuitton’s artistic director. According to WWD, stylist and editor Katie Grand will curate the exhibit.

This isn’t the first time Grand has curated a collection of Jacobs’s work. During last year’s opening of the Louis Vuitton flagship in London, Grand assembled a small array of Jacobs’swork for LV. This year’s exposition premieres during the revealing of a renovated Louis Vuitton store on Via Montenapoleone in Milan, designed by Peter Marino. The new space will include a “travel room” that will focus solely on luggage and travel-wear, as well as “made-to-order” options for shoes and handbags.

The exhibit is set to run from September 22nd to October 9th, and many speculate it is a final retrospective on Marc Jacobs’s time with Louis Vuitton. Do you think this is Louis Vuitton’s final farewell to their artistic director?

Photo via LOVE