StyleCaster
Share

Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2011 Ads: Vintage Cars, Dogs, Daphne

What's hot
StyleCaster

Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2011 Ads: Vintage Cars, Dogs, Daphne

Kerry Pieri
by
Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2011 Ads: Vintage Cars, Dogs, Daphne
3 Start slideshow

Yay! Ad campaigns are starting to hit, which is kind of like my Christmas. Louis Vuittons FW 2011 ad campaign doesn’t feature any big name celebs, but does have some pretty models in some very vintage Euro shots including Daphne Groeneveld, Anas Pouliot, Gertrud Hegelund, Zuzanna Bijoch and some dogs. It’s shot by Steven Meisel and styled by Karl Templer, with makeup by Pat McGrath.

Who wouldnt want to be this gorgeous young woman in the back seat of this beautiful car? Marc Jacobs asked WWD. Good point, Jacobs.

That car is pretty sweet, but not as sweet as that oversized black bag. The ads hit glossies in August issues.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 3

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Beyonce’s ‘Run The World’ Video Brings The Fashion Big Guns

Beyonce’s ‘Run The World’ Video Brings The Fashion Big Guns
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share