Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2011 Ads: Vintage Cars, Dogs, Daphne

Yay! Ad campaigns are starting to hit, which is kind of like my Christmas. Louis Vuittons FW 2011 ad campaign doesn’t feature any big name celebs, but does have some pretty models in some very vintage Euro shots including Daphne Groeneveld, Anas Pouliot, Gertrud Hegelund, Zuzanna Bijoch and some dogs. It’s shot by Steven Meisel and styled by Karl Templer, with makeup by Pat McGrath.

Who wouldnt want to be this gorgeous young woman in the back seat of this beautiful car? Marc Jacobs asked WWD. Good point, Jacobs.

That car is pretty sweet, but not as sweet as that oversized black bag. The ads hit glossies in August issues.