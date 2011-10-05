Louis Vuitton SS 2012: Kate Moss, Carousels and Pastels

It’s widely known around the StyleCaster office that I am a Marc Jacobs aficionado. The thought that his moment was over after New York Fashion Week sunk me into a slight depression. But then I remembered that during Paris Fashion Week there was a little gem known as Louis Vuitton. Thank God.

And the man did not disappoint. The show, which took place this morning (at around 4:30 AM for those of us on this side of the Atlantic), included models dressed in pastels riding on a carousel, light hearted floral prints and the one and only Kate Moss, one of Jacobs’ close friends. Now, Moss being model royalty, is usually perched comfortably in the front row and not strutting down the runway, but she seems to make an exception for Louis Vuitton.

Last season she walked the show in black hot pants that caused quite the backlash. But this morning she emerged in a white, eyelet dress looking pristine and demure. The collection as a whole promoted a feeling of innocence and carefree summer days, toning down the edgier influences that often make high fashion clothing feel unattainable to many observers. Overall, a check plus to my darling Marc. Click through for our favorite looks from this morning’s show and let us know what you think!

Photos courtesy of imaxtree.