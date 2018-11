Louis Vuitton Spring 2014: See Marc Jacobs’ Entire Final Collection

As we learned this morning, Marc Jacobs presented his last-ever collection under the Louis Vuitton name last night in Paris. The French brand’s Spring 2014 lineup from Jacobs was nothing if not theatrical, with feather mohawks, mesh netting, and an all-black color palette setting a dark tone for the normally pastel-hued season.

The show opened with a nearly nude model, who entered the Cour Carrée of the Louvre in Paris with the label’s now-iconic graffiti scrawled across her body in black paint. “Louis Vuitton Paris,” it read over and over—and it seemed an appropriate way to begin what would be Jacobs’ last show for the brand.

After all, the designer is solely responsible for introducing the “LV” logo to pretty much every household in America (and beyond!), where before it was a house known only by the richest of the rich in Paris.

Another surprising element: recent fashion muse Kate Upton was part of the show, riding one of the carousels off to the side for the duration of the production.

