Louis Vuitton: Rings, Necklaces, Bracelets and More in New Fine Jewelry Collection

We cannot wait to watch Louis Vuitton live stream their 2010 show on Facebook on October 7. It’s happening from Paris, so East Coasters: tune in at 8:30am sharp. The live stream is a surprising move for the company whose very name is associated with old-world luxury, incomparable glamour and absolute refinement, ie only available to the elite and wealthy.

In a more characteristic move, the company is also premiering a new high-end jewelry line, the Spirit of Travel collection. Designed by Lorenz Baumer, the imaginative French-German artist, the collection’s fanciful splendor culminates in a 30.1 carat single diamond (you did in fact read that right), shaped in the trademark Louis Vuitton Flower cut by a master craftsman for two months (that’s 400 hours, for you mathematicians).

As the cosmopolitan son of a German diplomat and a French painter, Baumer drew upon his worldly and enchanted upbringing as inspiration for the collection, which will consist of six sets of jewels, each centering around a breathtaking, $2.5 million necklace. A party on Wednesday evening celebrates the collection’s unveiling, and the jewels will be revealed to the public at the flagship on Champs-Elysees on October 15.