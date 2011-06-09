Louis Vuitton Resort 2012: Sofia in Paris

I am a sucker for a solid “girl in Paris” moment on the runway. For Louis Vuitton Resort, surprisingly, the man behind that girl was not Marc Jacobs, but instead the brand’s studio design director, Julie de Libran, in a sort of collaboration with muse/director/friend of Marc, Sofia Coppola. Sort of in that the chic movie maven gave some input and shared her opinion, but this isn’t considered a Coppola collab.

The end results were totally lovely in printed jumpsuits, chambray mini skirt suits, a coral gown with playful cutouts, LWDs (little white dresses) and a tweed, boxy jacket shown with white trousers and a toughen up Paris girl in a little in leather track suits. Overall, though it was about whimsy right down to a scene of Paris printed on a dress and pretty, with a thrill of the unexpected. A high waisted wool skirt gets leather detail, as does a girlish black dress with punctuated leather sleeves, all worn on it girl Arizona Muse.

And those preppy lace up shoes both flat and platformed will most certainly translate into gold for the accessories minded house.